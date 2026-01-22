Branded Hospitality Expands Capital Markets Platform with the Addition of Evan Veryard

Branded Hospitality Logo

Fresh off a portfolio acquisition and new advisory mandates, Branded Hospitality expands to accelerate M&A, strategic advisory, and capital raising.

Branded moves fast, picks winners, and creates liquidity. Evan’s operator mindset strengthens our Capital Markets team as we take on bigger mandates and help founders at critical inflection points.” — Jimmy Frischling

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality (Branded) today announced the appointment of Evan Veryard to its Capital Markets team as the firm continues to scale its investment banking and capital markets platform focused on mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory, and growth capital formation across hospitality, foodservice, and adjacent innovation sectors.The move comes on the heels of Branded's latest portfolio exit—Olo's acquisition of Spendgo—and follows closely behind the announcement of new clients in Family Meal and C. Krueger's. With the addition of Mr. Veryard, Branded is positioned to take on larger, more complex mandates across M&A, growth capital, and strategic advisory.Building a Capital Markets Engine Built for Speed and ScaleBranded has quietly built one of the most active venture platforms in hospitality: two flagship funds, 20+ SPVs, 65+ portfolio investments, and 12 successful exits. Building on this traction and success, the firm is making a strategic bet on expansion, adding horsepower to support founders, operators, and strategic partners navigating high-stakes transactions and capital events.Combining his engineering background with hands-on capital markets experience, Mr. Veryard brings an operator-minded approach to transactions. Over the past decade, he has held roles in stakeholder relations, corporate development, and supply chain functions across sectors including technology, CPG, and media. He has been involved in numerous public and private capital raises, including a NASDAQ IPO and multiple M&A transactions. Working directly with Jimmy Frischling, Managing Partner, Mr. Veryard will help drive deal flow, streamline execution, and deliver outcomes aligned with Branded’s operator-led philosophy."Branded isn't just another advisory shop, it's an extension of everything we've built," said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality . "We've proven we can move fast, pick winners, and create liquidity. Now we're scaling that playbook into investment banking and capital markets. Evan is exactly the type of operator-minded talent we need as we take on bigger mandates and serve founders at inflection points."Mr. Veryard's hire signals Branded's intent to dominate the white space between venture capital and traditional investment banking in a unique asset class where operators need more than a pitch deck and investors need more than a term sheet."Branded has built a differentiated approach to operator-led investing," said Evan Veryard. "This isn't a platform that just writes checks, it's a team that actively builds, connects, and executes. Branded’s combination of hands-on operating experience, deep industry relationships, and an active investing engine creates a compelling platform for founders, investors, and operating partners. I’m excited to work alongside Jimmy and the broader Branded team to help execute meaningful transactions and drive long-term value creation.”What's Next for Branded Capital Markets TeamBranded Capital provides end-to-end support across mergers and acquisitions, growth and structured capital raises, strategic partnerships, and private market investing - leveraging Branded Hospitality’s broader ecosystem and industry reach to drive results for founders, operators, and institutional partners.With Mr. Veryard onboard and momentum accelerating, Branded continues to be positioned as the go-to platform for founders and operators who want to move with speed, precision, and confidence.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedhospitality.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.

