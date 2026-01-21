Carpets in Dalton Adds Full COREtec Floors Product Line, Expands Nationwide Shipping Across the U.S.

COREtec Floors - Blended Praline LVP

Carpets in Dalton now offers the complete COREtec Floors lineup with nationwide shipping across the U.S.

COREtec is one of the most requested hard surface flooring brands among our customers.” — Jim Daniels

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpets in Dalton announced today that it now carries the full running-line collection of COREtec Floors products, with all styles and colors available for shipment throughout the continental United States. The expansion strengthens the company’s hard surface flooring offering while complementing its long-standing leadership in luxury carpet and custom size rugs Carpets in Dalton is widely recognized for its premium carpet selection and made-to-measure rug solutions for homeowners and interior designers. The addition of COREtec hard surface flooring allows customers to create cohesive flooring plans that combine durable, waterproof floors with custom size rugs for warmth, comfort, and visual balance.“COREtec is one of the most requested hard surface flooring brands among our customers,” said Jim Daniels, President of Carpets in Dalton. “By offering the complete COREtec product line with nationwide shipping, we’re making it easier for homeowners to access a floor that performs exceptionally well in real-life environments while pairing beautifully with our custom rug and carpet offerings.”COREtec Floors is recognized for features that matter most to today’s consumers. Its waterproof construction supports installation in kitchens, basements, and high-traffic living spaces. The rigid core structure provides dimensional stability and durability, while integrated underlayment layers help reduce sound and enhance comfort underfoot. Authentic wood and stone visuals deliver a high-end aesthetic without the maintenance demands of traditional materials.Compared to many competing rigid core and luxury vinyl flooring products, COREtec stands out for its consistent performance, quiet feel, and long-term reliability. These qualities make it a popular choice for open-concept homes where acoustics, durability, and design continuity are essential.About Carpets in DaltonCarpets in Dalton is a Dalton, Georgia–based flooring retailer specializing in luxury carpet, custom size rugs, and premium hard surface flooring, serving customers across the United States.About COREtec FloorsCOREtec Floors is a leading manufacturer of innovative hard surface flooring, known for waterproof performance, comfort, and realistic design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.