HIP Video Promo Presents: The Infamous HER premieres new music video ‘Born Outta Step’ on EARMILK.com

The Infamous HER Toasts to Misfits and Dreamers in Spirited New Anthem

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While some artists squeeze themselves into molds—staying in one musical lane at the expense of their true creative expression—The Infamous HER does the exact opposite. Spearheaded by the endlessly captivating Monique Staffile, hailed for her powerhouse vocals, raspy bite, and don’t-mess-with-me persona, she invites listeners to “expect the unexpected,” always casting aside the conventions of the status quo and leaning into unpredictability whenever the music starts to feel too “normal.” As the project evolves, the sonic curiosity of her and her collaborators grows only more daring and difficult to pin down—evoking the glitter-soaked spectacle of glam, the angular earworms of new wave, the rebellious grit of punk, and the glossy immediacy of current pop.

Born from the brazen attitudes and busy streets of the Lower East Side underground, they gained momentum at impressive speed, dazzling audiences with a dynamic stage presence and a knack for magnetizing fluidity. The last thing listeners expected was for them to pack up and leave the big city behind—but that’s exactly what they did, eventually uprooting their claim on the Big Apple to call Nashville home—taking their punk-country gusto with them. At the end of the day, The Infamous HER thrives wherever there’s room to innovate, and in true HER fashion, the move only sharpened their edge—opening the door to sonic territories beyond their wildest imagination.



Bolstered by a thick, concrete bassline, “Born Outta Step” is a supercharged anthem for the convivial folk who have trekked a different path—those with a “heart full of gold and a head full of ale,” eccentric, fierce, uber-expressive, and unapologetic. Tipsy on Guinness and Jameson on St. Patrick’s Day in Nashville, The Infamous HER couldn’t help but feel a radiating warmth for their offbeat friends—“all the freaks and misfits we love.” Perhaps that’s why it feels like this joyful ditty, cowritten spontaneously alongside drummer Tyler Kloewer and producer/accordion player Caleb KBC Sherman, could be (and maybe ought to be) a contemporary Irish drinking song passed down from one generation to the next: an accordion-driven rallying call to pull up a barstool, put down a coaster, and grab a pint with some close pals. Chanting the fiery, liberating refrain, they swagger like old drinking buddies, carrying a true tenderness for the “outcasts, rouges, and ravens” just like them—those who dare to be different, the fools and the dreamers who only know how to dance through the night.



It’s not difficult to imagine that parties thrown by The Infamous HER extend far beyond the caliber of a typical house party. Sure, there’s room for the expected gin-soaked jigs, overflowing solo cups, and speaker-rattling shenanigans. But this boisterous backyard bonanza is also an enclave for the many amazing, unconventional people in their lives—a space that welcomes the freest forms of expression with open arms. Everyone is encouraged to come as themselves, or anyone they wish. The only direction: “Be you.” Burlesque dancers shake their stuff for Pee-wee Herman, fire dancers spin their batons for Uncle Sam, and pretty much nothing is off the table. These bonded friends, “born outta step with the world,” have found rhythm in each other, with The Infamous HER setting the tempo. In their orbit, individuality becomes choreography, and every misfit finds their own step. Arm in arm, cups raised to the sky, the night rages on—and nothing else seems to matter.

More The Infamous HER at HIP Video Promo

More The Infamous HER on EARMILK

More The Infamous HER on their website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.