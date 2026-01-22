Silver Miller Issues Consumer Alert on Fake Coinbase Support Phone Numbers Surfacing in BBB Search Results

What to Do If You Contacted a Fake Coinbase Support Number

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Miller is alerting cryptocurrency users nationwide to a deceptive fraud scheme in which fake Coinbase support phone numbers have reportedly appeared in Better Business Bureau (BBB) listings and Google search results.

David Silver, a cryptocurrency attorney who has been quoted by Fortune magazine, commented on the scheme, saying, “This latest attempt to steal consumers’ money is deeply concerning because it appears to prey on innocent victims by exploiting platforms that are widely perceived as trustworthy sources of information.”

The firm reports seeing an increase in matters involving Coinbase impersonation schemes, where individuals seeking legitimate assistance are instead redirected to sophisticated actors posing as customer service representatives. In reported incidents, these impersonators allegedly gain unauthorized access to users’ accounts, sometimes resulting in substantial financial losses.

According to information reviewed by the firm, fraudulent phone numbers have appeared in certain online complaint listings, which may then surface prominently in search results. When this occurs, unsuspecting users may unknowingly contact a fraudulent number while attempting to reach official support channels.

Why This Scam is Highly Effective

This scheme is uniquely dangerous because it exploits trust. Most people view the BBB as a consumer protection authority. When a phone number appears on a BBB page or in a Google search preview, users naturally assume the information is verified.

Unlike typical phishing scams that rely on unsolicited emails, this "pull" strategy targets people who are proactively looking for help. By compromising trusted third-party resources, scammers bypass standard fraud warnings. The victim’s behavior is cautious and reasonable, yet they still end up exploited.

Stolen Data Used to Build Trust

The firm has observed reports of a disturbing trend: scammers often possess the victim's personal details before the call even begins. Using information from past data breaches or data brokers, they may reference names, partial Social Security numbers, or recent transaction history to establish credibility. This "two-phase" attack uses trusted platforms to initiate contact and stolen data to manipulate the victim into authorizing fraudulent transactions.

What to Do If You Contacted a Fake Number

If you believe you have engaged with a fraudulent Coinbase support line, take these steps immediately:

-Secure your accounts: Change all passwords and reset your two-factor authentication.

-Delete remote software: Remove any screen-sharing apps installed during the call.

-Save evidence: Keep records of call logs, wallet addresses, and any written messages.

-File reports: Contact local law enforcement and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Cryptocurrency fraud often involves complex technical and legal considerations related to digital asset custody and platform oversight. Individuals affected by these schemes may wish to seek legal guidance regarding potential recovery options.

