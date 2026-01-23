4th Annual Goblet Days Artist Residency at The Glass Spot Celebrates Traditional Venetian Glassmaking Techniques

PC: Charlie Larouche-Potvin

Our experiences on Murano have inspired us to celebrate tradition and pass on the knowledge.” — Chris Skibbe

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Glass Spot is proud to host the 4th Annual Goblet Days Artist Residency, continuing its commitment to celebrating and preserving the time-honored traditions of Venetian glassblowing. Taking place this February, the residency brings together a distinguished group of artists connected through their shared training with renowned glass maestro Davide Fuin Goblet Days 4 centers on the creation of goblets and related forms emblematic of Venetian craftsmanship. The residency fosters a collaborative studio environment that encourages the exchange of ideas, techniques, and historical knowledge, enriching both participating artists and the wider glass community. Founded in 2023, the Goblet Days residency was created to nurture and support artists dedicated to traditional Venetian glass techniques.Several artists have participated in all three previous Goblet Days residencies including Charlie Larouche-Potvin, Anthony Toomey, and Michael Martin. For Goblet Days 4, the residency welcomes Yashu Reddy, joining the returning core of artists with Skibbe providing hands-on support as well. All participating artists share a foundation of study under Maestro Fuin at his studio in Murano, Italy.Davide Fuin’s courses have become widely respected for their rigorous approach to classic Venetian techniques, particularly goblet making. When Fuin began offering in-depth instruction aimed at inspiring the next generation of glass artists, Skibbe eagerly participated. That relationship later led to Maestro Fuin teaching at The Glass Spot in Richmond , Virginia, on two separate occasions, further solidifying the studio’s connection to Murano’s glassblowing heritage.The Glass Spot will share behind-the-scenes footage and finished works from Goblet Days 4 on social media, primarily via Instagram @theglassspot . The studio is closed to the public for the duration of the residency. Media visits are available by appointment.###

