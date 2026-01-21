Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on Jan. 22, 2026

MARYLAND, January 21 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee will review Spending Affordability Guidelines for the Fiscal Year 2027 Capital Budget and the Fiscal Year 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, Jan. 22 at 9:30 a.m. to review Montgomery County's Spending Affordability Guidelines for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Capital Budget and the FY 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Sidney Katz.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Spending Affordability Guidelines

Review: The GO Committee will review the County's Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY27 Capital Budget and the FY27-32 CIP. These guidelines limit certain types of debt that may be programmed for expenditures in the CIP and set the Council’s voting thresholds for the capital budget each year. The guidelines may be amended by the first Tuesday in February of each year to reflect a significant change in conditions. According to the County Code, any February revision should “reflect a significant change in conditions” regarding affordability, and not take need into account. After Feb. 3, the Council can adopt an aggregate capital budget that has expenditures that exceed the guidelines, but only with eight or more affirmative votes.

The County Executive’s recommended CIP was released on Jan. 15, 2026. The recommendation assumes a significant increase in G.O. Bond issuances beginning at $340 million in FY27 and up to $390 million by FY32, which represents more than $2.19 billion over the six-year period. In addition, Park and Planning bonds are assumed at the Council approved level of $9 million per year, which represents $54 million over the six-year period.

The GO Committee will prepare its recommendations for the Council's review on Feb. 3. Additional details are available in the Council staff report.

