MDC hosting upland bird hunting clinic, mentored hunts this February

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help people of all ages discover upland gamebird hunting with hands-on, guided hunting experiences.

The staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is conducting an Upland Bird Hunting Clinic and two separate mentored hunts this February: one for adults ages 16 and up and another open to youths ages 11-15.

The mandatory clinic for both hunts is Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94. The adult hunt will follow Saturday, Feb. 7, and the youth hunt on Saturday, Feb. 14. Both hunts will run from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. their respective dates and take place at the Missouri Gun and Quail Club located in Wright City. All hunters must attend the clinic to participate in either hunt.

“These hunts will be guided by experienced mentors. This is a great way for adults and youths to learn upland bird hunting in a safe and supportive way,” said MDC Busch Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

The clinic will teach the basics of upland hunting with emphasis on ring-necked pheasants.

“The class will discuss safety, what kind of clothing is best to wear, firearm use, ammunition, and other equipment you’ll need. It will also cover hunting techniques,” Hertel said. Hertel also indicated the clinic will address some biology aspects of the birds, along with quail and pheasant habitat.

Each hunt will begin with a practice session of clay bird shooting before taking to the field. After the hunt, participants will also learn how to clean and process their harvest.

The clinic and both hunts are free of charge, but advanced online registration is required at the respective links below:

Attendees must be hunter education certified. Hunters should also be comfortable with handling a shotgun. The hunts and the clinic are only open to those who have not hunted or purchased a small game permit in the past. MDC will supply firearms and ammunition, or participants may bring their own if they choose.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.