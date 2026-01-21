North Dakota Department of Commerce announces energy grant opportunities for communities

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is inviting communities, schools and local governments to apply for energy grant programs that promote efficiency and sustainability. In addition, businesses can take advantage of a low-interest Revolving Loan Program. Details on these programs are provided below:

State Energy Program (SEP) Provides funding for energy audits, efficiency upgrades and educational activities. Priority is given to schools, political subdivisions, state agencies and nonprofits. Grants range from $7,500 to $75,000, and a 20% match is required in most cases.

Application deadline: March 1, 2026, for the 2026 SEP plan.

Details: https://ndgov.link/StateEnergy.

Energy Efficiency Community Block Grant (EECBG) Supports building retrofits, streetlight upgrades and EV charging stations. Available to smaller cities and counties; approximately $340,000 remains. Applications are accepted until funds are expended. No match is required.

Details: https://ndgov.link/EECBG.

Note: Davis-Bacon Act compliance required.

Energy Conservation Grant (ECG) Typically used for LED lighting upgrades by local governments. Covers up to 50% of project costs, capped at $100,000. Applications are accepted year-round with quick processing. A 50% match is required.

Details: https://ndgov.link/ECG.

Energy Efficiency Revolving Loan (EERLF) Funding may be used for retrofit/upgrades which are recommended in an energy audit where expected lifetime savings are greater than the cost of the project financed to improve the physical comfort, energy efficiency or air quality of a building.

More information: https://lakeagassiz.com or call 701-235-1197.

These programs help North Dakota communities modernize infrastructure, reduce energy costs and invest in a sustainable future.

For more information on these programs, go to Energy Efficiency Programs.