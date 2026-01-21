Blytheco Honors Walker Windows with Client Transformation Award for Excellence in Modernization and Leadership

Blytheco Presents Client Transformation Award to Walker Windows

Southern California Window and Door Leader Recognized for Strategic Acumatica Implementation and Commitment to Future-Proofing Operations

This award recognizes Walker Windows' discipline in navigating a complex transformation to ensure they remain a leader in the construction industry for decades to come.” — Lori Seal, CEO of Blytheco

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blytheco , a leading ERP and CRM partner with over 45 years of experience, is proud to honor Anaheim, CA-based Walker Windows with the Blytheco Client Transformation Award. This prestigious award celebrates organizations that modernize core systems and achieve success through intentional planning, strong leadership, and dedicated teamwork."The Blytheco Team recognized that a high-growth leader like Walker Windows has no shortage of choices when it comes to technology and consulting partners. They understood that this wasn't just about selecting a software package, but about choosing a partner who would align with their long-term vision," said Lori Seal, CEO of Blytheco. "Their team’s thoughtful approach was evident throughout the process. We are honored that they chose Blytheco to help architect their digital foundation, and this award recognizes Walker Windows' discipline in navigating a complex transformation to ensure they remain a leader in the construction industry for decades to come."“Walker Windows is honored to receive this recognition from Blytheco,” said Brandon Schaible, COO of Walker Windows. “This award reflects our team’s dedication to modernizing our processes and leveraging technology to support continued growth,” Shaible continued.Walker Windows partnered with Blytheco on an Acumatica implementation following a rigorous evaluation process focused on future-proofing their business and enabling new efficiencies, scale, and excellent client service. Their implementation was guided by a strong vision and deep commitment, executed through elegant design and a dedicated focus on long-term success."We believe that true transformation only happens when technology is carefully woven into the specific fabric of an organization's operations; it is never a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Seal. “Because Walker Windows is a high-growth leader in a complex industry, they needed more than just a software provider; they required a partner willing to learn the intricacies of every department and workflow. By taking the time to understand each facet of their business, we were able to deliver a tailored implementation that honors their history while providing the scale and agility required for their future,” Seal added.“The Blytheco team took the time to truly understand our business and objectives,” said Schaible. “They led our implementation with a structured, disciplined approach and ensured the right experts were aligned to our project. From implementation through go-live and beyond, Blytheco partnered with care and remained focused on our long-term success. We’re confident in our decision to select Blytheco as our partner and Acumatica as our ERP platform,” Schaible added.The Client Transformation Award highlights Walker Windows’ successful transition to a modern cloud-based platform, allowing them to better serve their customers and streamline their internal operations across Southern California.About BlythecoFounded in 1980, Blytheco is a full-service ERP and CRM implementation partner serving businesses across manufacturing, distribution, construction, professional services, and retail industries. As the Acumatica Partner of the Year and a Diamond Sage Partner, Blytheco has successfully transformed over 5,000 companies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations nationwide, Blytheco is committed to delivering extraordinary experiences and fostering a culture of excellence, service, and community impact.About Walker WindowsFounded in 1999, Walker Windows is a premier provider of custom window and door solutions headquartered in Anaheim, California. Serving the construction industry throughout Southern California, the company specializes in providing a reliable source of quality products, expert installation, and comprehensive services for new residential projects. With a commitment to integrity, teamwork, and continuous improvement, Walker Windows focuses on "seeing the customer through from start to finish" to ensure seamless project delivery and excellence in craftsmanship.

