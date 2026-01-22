Bright Path Behavioral Health Expands Access to Teen Mental Health Care with New Hillsborough Location

Bright Path Hillsborough Hillsborough Open House

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Path Behavioral Health, a Pneuma Behavioral Health company, today announced the opening of its second location in Hillsborough, North Carolina, along with the launch of a refreshed brand identity that reflects the organization’s growth and continued commitment to adolescent mental health.Founded on the belief that “there has to be a better way,” Bright Path’s mission is to forge brighter paths with teens through empowering, evidence-based care built on trust. This expansion marks a major milestone in its vision to make mental health care not just accepted but expected.“At Bright Path, timing matters, and the time is now,” said Dr. Shantel Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer. “The need for innovative teen mental health care continues to grow, and so must we. Our new Hillsborough location and refreshed brand reflect who we’ve become and where we’re headed.”Located minutes from Durham and Chapel Hill, the Hillsborough center will expand access for teens ages 12–18 across the region. “Families have been seeking more options, and Hillsborough turned out to be the perfect fit,” said Abigail Krieck, Director of Strategic Impact and Outreach. “It opens new doors for more teens to get the right care at the right time.”With new spaces, renewed energy, and an unwavering commitment to teens, Bright Path’s growth marks just the beginning of its journey toward a future where mental health care is accessible, accepted, and expected.About Bright Path:Bright Path is a CARF-accredited, licensed behavioral health facility offering evidence-based partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP) programs for teens ages 12-18. With locations in Wake Forest and Hillsborough, North Carolina, Bright Path provides a safe, supportive, and non-judgmental environment where teens can explore their emotions, build coping skills, strengthen relationships, and take an active role in their mental health journey. These programs are designed to help teens grow, heal, and gain confidence as they navigate the challenges of adolescence.About Pneuma Behavioral Health:Pneuma Behavioral Health is a North Carolina–based behavioral health organization dedicated to empowering clinicians and elevating the standard of care for established practices and facilities. Serving as a catalyst for sustainable, high-quality mental health services, Pneuma provides operational, strategic, and clinical support that enables providers to focus on delivering exceptional, individualized care to clients and their families.

