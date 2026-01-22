AI Adoption to Cyber Risk: Sysdig CFO Karen Walker to Deliver Keynote at Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference

Karen Walker, CFO of Sysdig to present “Scaling in the Cloud Era: A CFO’s Playbook for Hypergrowth, Cyber Risk, and High-Velocity Finance,”

Walker has built high-velocity finance organizations at Sysdig, Uber, and PagerDuty. She'll share her playbook for scaling teams, modernizing finance systems, & removing the friction that slows growth” — Jack McCullough, President and Founder of the CFO Leadership Council.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CFO Leadership Council (CFOLC), a professional association for senior finance leaders has announced Karen Walker, CFO and Office of the CEO at Sysdig, as a keynote speaker for the Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference . The premier conference for senior finance leaders returns to Boston, MA this June 3- 5, 2026.Walker will present “Scaling in the Cloud Era: A CFO’s Playbook for Hypergrowth, Cyber Risk, and High-Velocity Finance,” a practitioner-focused keynote designed for senior finance leaders navigating fast-moving technology environments where AI acceleration, cloud infrastructure, and cyber exposure are now core financial leadership issues.“CFOs today have to lead through hypergrowth while AI, cloud transformation, and cyber risk reshape the business in real time. Karen Walker has built high-velocity finance organizations at Sysdig, Uber, and PagerDuty. She'll share her playbook for scaling teams, modernizing finance systems, and removing the friction that slows growth - and turn finance from a gatekeeper into an accelerator,” said Jack McCullough, President and Founder of the CFO Leadership Council.Walker’s session is grounded in two decades of real operating experience and will deliver clear, practical guidance CFOs can apply as their role expands from financial steward to growth enabler. The keynote address will focus on how CFOs can modernize operating models to remove friction across deal-to-cash cycles, align finance with product and go-to-market teams, and govern emerging risks tied to cybersecurity, AI, and cloud adoption.Key themes from Walker’s keynote include:- Designing finance systems that support speed, scale, and clarity- Removing friction across deal-to-cash and approval cycles- Governing cyber and AI risk while enabling innovation- Partnering effectively with product, engineering, and go-to-market leaders- Leading finance teams through constant change with discipline and confidenceThe Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference is an intimate, peer-driven event created exclusively for CFOs and senior finance leaders. The three-day program is purpose-built to help attendees step out of the day-to-day and focus on leadership, execution, and enterprise value through real-world case studies, peer-tested frameworks, and candid discussions with fellow finance leaders.Each conference pass includes keynote and breakout sessions, two cocktail receptions, full breakfast and lunch, and exhibit hall access.For the full agenda visit: cfoleadership.com/spring-conference/agenda/ Registration for the Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference in Boston is now open.Learn more and reserve your seat at cfoleadership.com/spring-conference/About The CFO Leadership Council:The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven “for CFOs, by CFOs,” the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a trusted professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,600+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.