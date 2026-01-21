Attorney General Dan Rayfield Visits Lake Oswego Food Pantry to Highlight Rising Costs and Federal Policies Deepening Oregon’s Affordability Crisis

Attorney General Dan Rayfield visited Hunger Fighters Oregon, a community food pantry in Lake Oswego, to highlight how rising costs and federal policy decisions are making daily life more difficult for working families — and how those impacts are showing up immediately in Oregon communities.

“At a time when families are already stretched thin, federal policies are pushing costs higher and pulling support away,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Instead of helping people keep food on the table, the federal government is making it harder for families and for community organizations like Hunger Fighters Oregon, who work every day to get Oregonians the essential food and supplies they need.”

Hunger Fighters Oregon provides food and essential household items at no cost to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. During the visit, Attorney General Rayfield toured the pantry and spoke with staff and board members about rising demand, increasing food prices, and the uncertainty created when federal food assistance programs like SNAP are cut or threatened. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, in town for tonight’s multistate attorneys general town hall, also toured Hunger Fighters to hear about the impacts caused by federal cuts.

Even when proposed federal cuts do not ultimately take effect, the threat alone creates instability for food providers that depend on consistent funding to plan, purchase food, and meet growing community needs. As food costs rise, that instability places additional pressure on local organizations who support them.

“We appreciate the Attorney General visiting our pantry to learn more about the work we do and how federal cuts impact those struggling to put food on the table,” said Hunger Fighters Executive Director, Simone Coker-Kamna. “Our visitor numbers increased by 20% last October (compared to October 2024) as SNAP changes took effect and individuals trying to put food on the table prepared for the shutdown—these guest sorts of increases are not sustainable for small pantries like ours and definitely not for the individuals losing access to benefits. People deserve access to food and while our community stepped up to support those in need, it’s important for policy makers to fully understand the domino effect that massive program overhauls have on people in need and the communities that support them.”

Attorney General Rayfield emphasized that Oregon’s work to challenge unlawful federal actions is rooted in protecting families’ economic security and ensuring access to essential services — especially during a time when affordability is already out of reach for too many.

About Hunger Fighters Oregon

Hunger Fighters Oregon is a community-based food pantry in Lake Oswego dedicated to providing food and essential household items at no cost to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. The organization serves 14,200 people a year, and the need is rising quickly. Demand for food and hygiene items has jumped—especially items SNAP doesn’t cover—and lines often form hours before opening. Through community partners and volunteer gleaners, 80,000 pounds of food were rescued in 2025, but recent SNAP cuts have made it harder for families, especially moms, to afford basics like formula.

Learn more: https://www.hungerfightersoregon.org/ »