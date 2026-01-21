Saucy Seltzer Partners with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing for National Sales Leadership

Lineup of Saucy Seltzers Saucy Seltzer Soar Saucy Seltzer Logo

Saucy Seltzer Partners with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine as 80+ Years of Brewing Expertise Meets Proven National Sales Infrastructure for a February 2026 Launch

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saucy Seltzer, the premium hemp-derived THC beverage brand built on craft brewing excellence, today announced a strategic partnership with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing to lead national sales ahead of its February 2026 retail launch. Blue Ridge will oversee account management, sales representation, distributor relations, and retail programming, positioning Saucy for accelerated growth across conventional retail, specialty, emerging cannabis-adjacent channels, and Direct To Consumer."Saucy was built by brewers, not by marketers chasing a trend," said Brent Zimmerman, Founder and CEO of Saucy Seltzer. "With 80-plus years of combined brewing expertise and capacity to produce 2.75 million cases annually from our Ohio facility, we've solved the supply chain problem plaguing this category. Blue Ridge shares our commitment to execution. Together, we're bringing a professionally operated, reliably supplied THC beverage to retailers burned by out-of-stocks and inconsistent quality from garage-brand competitors."The Saucy portfolio features three low-dose expressions: Bloom (5mg THC / 10mg CBD), Soar (10mg THC / 10mg CBD / 10mg CBG), and Chill (5mg THC / 10mg CBD / 5mg CBN). All products are zero-calorie, zero-alcohol, 21+ only, and priced at $4.99 SRP in 12-ounce premium cans. Responsible consumption is foundational. Age verification is required at every point of sale, and low-dose formulations are intentionally designed for controlled, sessionable experiences."When we decided to enter the THC beverage category, we searched high and low for the right partner," said John Dunn, Managing Director of Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing. "Saucy is our first THC brand in the portfolio, and that's not by accident. The brewing pedigree is real, the manufacturing infrastructure is unmatched, and the team is operated by seasoned professionals, not a startup. Our job is to translate that operational advantage into retail velocity and sustained sell-through."The partnership supports Saucy's phased rollout across all approved markets where retailers and distributors sell hemp-derived THC beverages, prioritizing states with established regulatory frameworks and proven consumer adoption. Saucy operates a state-of-the-art Ohio production facility with 1 million case annual capacity, expandable to 2.75 million cases within 60 days. The facility is vertically integrated with innovation, lab, brewing, canning, and packaging under one roof.About Saucy SeltzerPremium hemp-derived THC beverages built on craft brewing heritage. Founded by the Saucy Brew Works team with 17+ years brewing expertise and 80+ years combined industry experience. Three low-dose lines (Bloom, Soar, Chill) for social occasions. 21+ only. Fully integrated Ohio manufacturing. Committed to responsible consumption. www.vibesbysaucy.com About Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine MarketingSales and marketing company representing premium wines and spirits nationwide. Founded 2015 in Atlanta. National sales team with established distributor and retailer relationships. Vision: Growing brands, building legacies. www.blueridgespirits.com

