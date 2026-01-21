Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,051 in the last 365 days.

Ninth Circuit Weighs Appeal Seeking to Reverse Preliminary Injunction Against CA Children's Privacy Law

(Subscription required) A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is weighing new arguments in a long-running case aimed at challenging the constitutionality and enforceability of a California children's online privacy law, the Age-Appropriate Design Code Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ninth Circuit Weighs Appeal Seeking to Reverse Preliminary Injunction Against CA Children's Privacy Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.