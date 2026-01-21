Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,051 in the last 365 days.

L.A. Judge Faces Possible Ouster for 'Extreme and Bizarre' Remarks in Sexual Harassment Case

In a 55-page notice, the commission accused Draper of seven counts of misconduct, with some of the charges stemming from sexist and racist comments he allegedly made to litigants and court colleagues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

L.A. Judge Faces Possible Ouster for 'Extreme and Bizarre' Remarks in Sexual Harassment Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.