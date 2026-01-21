Judicial Profile: Sacramento County Judge Jeffrey S. Galvin

(Subscription required) Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Galvin balances a love of water--swimming, scuba diving, and fly-fishing--with a distinguished legal career. Whether handling probate disputes, complex litigation, or family conflicts, he brings focus, patience, and a quiet curiosity to the bench.

