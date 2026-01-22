Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach Becomes an Authorized Hunter Douglas Dealer in Palm Beach County

Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach Owners, Taylor & Lindsay Ortego

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach announces that it is now an authorized Hunter Douglas dealer, expanding its offering of premium window treatment solutions for homeowners, designers, builders, and commercial clients throughout Palm Beach County.

This authorization strengthens Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach’s position as a trusted provider of custom window treatments and reflects its commitment to delivering refined design, advanced functionality, and a highly personalized client experience. Through this partnership, clients gain access to an expanded range of Hunter Douglas products, widely recognized for their craftsmanship, innovation, and leadership in automated and energy-efficient window treatments.

Owned and operated by Taylor and Lindsay Ortego, Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach focuses exclusively on custom solutions tailored to each space, architectural style, and lifestyle. The addition of Hunter Douglas enhances the firm’s ability to serve clients who value thoughtful design, premium materials, and long-term performance.

A Strategic Addition to a Design-Driven Portfolio

Hunter Douglas leads the window treatment industry through continuous innovation, precision engineering, and a deep commitment to design excellence. Architects and interior designers across the globe specify Hunter Douglas products for luxury residences and commercial environments that demand both beauty and performance.

“Becoming an authorized Hunter Douglas dealer allows us to expand our capabilities while staying true to our design-first approach,” said Taylor Ortego, co-owner of Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach. “Our clients expect high standards, clear guidance, and solutions that enhance how their spaces function and feel. Hunter Douglas aligns seamlessly with those expectations.”

This authorization allows Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach to offer a broader range of premium solutions that integrate aesthetics, light control, energy efficiency, and smart-home technology.

Expanded Access to Premium Window Treatment Solutions

As an authorized Hunter Douglas dealer, Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach now provides clients with access to a comprehensive collection of advanced window covering options, including:

Duette® Honeycomb Shades, designed to improve insulation and energy efficiency—particularly valuable in South Florida’s climate

Silhouette® Window Shadings, offering soft light diffusion with adjustable fabric vanes for precise control

Luminette® Privacy Sheers, ideal for large windows and sliding glass doors commonly found in coastal and contemporary architecture

UltraGlide® Wand System, a sleek, cord-free operating solution that complements modern interiors

PowerView® Automation, allowing intuitive control through smart devices, scheduled settings, and voice integration

Each product reflects Hunter Douglas’ commitment to customization, durability, and refined design—qualities that resonate strongly with Palm Beach clients seeking enduring value.

Designed for the Palm Beach Lifestyle

In Palm Beach County, window treatments play a vital role in shaping comfort, ambiance, and functionality. Abundant natural light, coastal exposure, and open architectural designs require solutions that balance brightness, privacy, and protection while preserving the integrity of the interior design.

“Our clients want window treatments that feel intentional and integrated—not like an afterthought,” said Ortego. “We guide them through material selections, operating systems, and automation options with clarity and care. Hunter Douglas gives us even more flexibility to design solutions that feel seamless within each space.”

By pairing Hunter Douglas’ product innovation with in-home consultations, precise measurements, and professional installation, Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach delivers a cohesive and elevated experience from start to finish.

A Refined, Client-Focused Service Model

Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach operates with a focus on customization, discretion, and attention to detail. Each project begins with a private consultation, during which clients receive expert guidance on fabrics, textures, light control options, and smart-home integration. Every recommendation reflects both the architectural context and the client’s personal preferences.

The company serves a wide range of projects, including luxury residences, condominiums, waterfront properties, offices, and hospitality spaces. Its authorization as a Hunter Douglas dealer further reinforces its role as a trusted partner for high-end window treatment solutions in the Palm Beach market.

Leadership Built on Precision and Professionalism

Taylor and Lindsay Ortego bring complementary expertise to their business. Taylor’s background in mechanical engineering supports a strong understanding of technical performance and product systems, while Lindsay’s experience in healthcare and professional sales emphasizes client care, communication, and long-term relationships.

Together, they lead Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach with a shared commitment to thoughtful design, professional execution, and consistent results—values that align closely with Hunter Douglas’ own standards of excellence.

Looking Ahead

Becoming an authorized Hunter Douglas dealer marks an important step in Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach’s continued growth. As demand increases for sophisticated window treatments that combine design, comfort, and technology, the company remains focused on delivering solutions that meet the highest expectations of Palm Beach County’s residential and commercial clients.

Clients interested in exploring Hunter Douglas window treatments through Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach may schedule a private consultation to discuss design goals and project needs.

About Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach

Bumble Bee Blinds of Palm Beach provides custom window treatment solutions, including blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, outdoor shades, and motorized window treatments for residential and commercial spaces. The company delivers a personalized design experience, premium product offerings, and professional installation, creating tailored solutions that enhance both form and function.

