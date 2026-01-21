EKC PR Expands Sports Division Ahead of 2026 Global Sports Cycle

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKC PR, the Beverly Hills–based public relations, marketing, and branding firm founded by Eileen Koch, will introduce a dedicated Sports Division, reinforcing a long-standing presence in sports representation as the industry looks ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Founded in 1990, EKC PR has represented some of the most recognized names in sports, fitness, and entertainment, including Floyd Mayweather Jr., Kerry Rhodes, Derek Fisher, Laila Ali, Michael Buffer, legendary boxing trainer Emanuel Steward, and Jay-Z’s sports club in New York, among others whose careers and ventures bridge athletics, culture, and mainstream media. The firm’s sports experience includes major, high-profile events — including involvement around Mayweather’s 2015 Las Vegas mega-fight against Manny Pacquiao — underscoring EKC PR’s long-standing credibility at the highest level of global sports publicity.

The Sports Division will focus on representing a wide range of athletic talent — from basketball and baseball to martial arts, dance, fitness, and performance-driven disciplines — reflecting the evolving definition of what it means to be an athlete in today’s media landscape. EKC PR brings a distinct advantage rooted in its deep entertainment expertise, positioning athletes not only for sports coverage, but for storytelling opportunities across television, film, digital media, philanthropy, and brand partnerships.

While EKC PR has worked with athletes and sports-adjacent talent for decades, the firm’s recent representation of two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Angel McCoughtry reflects a broader decision to grow and strengthen its Sports Division for the years ahead. The expansion is designed to support athletes across disciplines whose careers extend beyond competition into media, entertainment, and brand development.

McCoughtry, a former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick and five-time All-Star, exemplifies this modern athlete model. In recent years, her career has expanded into film, music, and visual art through McCoughtry Entertainment and creative collaborations with Hue TV Network.

The introduction of the Sports Division marks the first phase of EKC PR’s broader sports initiative, with additional announcements planned as the division continues to grow.

