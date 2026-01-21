FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 21, 2026

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Circuit Court for Baltimore County announces consolidated leadership of Problem-Solving Courts

TOWSON, Md. — The Circuit Court for Baltimore County announced the consolidated leadership of its Problem-Solving Courts, effective January 19, 2026. This strategic initiative combines the leadership of the court’s Adult Drug Treatment Court and the Family Recovery Support Program – Passport to Progress to enhance service delivery and expand treatment-focused judicial resources within the county.

Jessica Pearre has been named as the new problem-solving courts manager to oversee the two programs. Following a comprehensive review of how best to integrate the programs, the county administrative judge and the court administrator approved the creation of the manager position.

“This is another example of how the Circuit Court for Baltimore County looks for ways to use existing personnel and other resources to identify and implement practical solutions to ensure that we continue to provide fair, effective, and efficient justice in Baltimore County,” said County Administrative Judge Dennis M. Robinson, Jr.

Both programs are grant-funded by the Administrative Office of the Courts through the Office of Problem-Solving Courts and the Department of Juvenile and Family Services. While each program serves a distinct population, participants in these programs face similar challenges and obstacles as they share a common goal of recovery. The consolidation will allow the court to maximize resources, strengthen collaboration, and broaden the reach of its problem-solving court services.

Ms. Pearre brings extensive experience in the substance use treatment field and has successfully led the Baltimore County Adult Drug Treatment Court since its inception in 2021. In her new capacity, she will oversee both the Adult Drug Treatment Court and the Family Recovery Support Program, ensuring continuity of care and fostering stronger partnerships with the community and treatment providers.

Under Ms. Pearre’s leadership, the court anticipates the development of additional problem-solving courts aimed at addressing other needs of the Baltimore County community. The Circuit Court for Baltimore County is interested in continued growth and collaboration as it seeks to expands its problem-solving court judicial initiatives.

