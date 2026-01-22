CALL FOR ABSTRACTS FOR THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY’S 2026 INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman at ISDC 2025

Speaking Proposals will be Accepted at the Conference Website Through April 15, 2026

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Submit your abstract for the National Space Society's International Space Development Conference (ISDC), June 4-7 in McLean, Virginia (Washington, D.C. metro area). Presentations covering a wide variety of space exploration, development, and policy topics are welcomed.ABOUT THE ISDCThe ISDC brings together space industry executives, engineers, scientists, educators, students, and enthusiasts to advance spacefaring civilization. Past conferences have drawn tens of thousands of attendees from dozens of countries, featuring leaders from NASA, commercial space companies, academia, and media. The 2026 theme is "Space for Us All."TOPICS INCLUDE:Lunar, Mars, and cislunar exploration and settlement • AI in spaceflight • deep space missions • spaceflight technology • commercial space and infrastructure • life support systems • space collaboration • space solar power • space debris mitigation • planetary defense • space law and policy • space health and human factors • interstellar exploration • space business and entrepreneurship • space policy and law • space solar power • large-scale space settlements.This is just a sample of the ISDC’s topic areas. Proposals on other space-related topics will be considered.SUBMIT NOWPlease submit your abstract to the ISDC Coordinating Committee by April 15, 2026. Submissions will be considered in the order in which they are received, and submission does not guarantee selection. We invite people from all backgrounds to participate.Don’t delay—speaker selection is proceeding now, and slots are limited. Go to the event website at isdc.nss.org and scroll down to “Submit an Abstract.”ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

