R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. to Sponsor the DealFlow Discovery Conference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. , a leading broker-dealer and investment bank, announces that it will sponsor the DealFlow Discovery Conference, a premier event focused on connecting innovative growth companies with institutional and accredited investors. The conference will take place on January 28-29, 2026 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In attendance from the bank will be Robert Hackel, Chief Operating Officer; Zachary Blumenthal, Head of Investment Banking; Michael Graichen, Equity Capital Markets; and Amanda Hackel, Vice President – Investment Banking.The DealFlow Discovery Conference brings together high-growth companies across a range of industries with investors, investment banks, and industry professionals for company presentations, expert discussions on raising capital, 1-on-1 meetings, and networking opportunities.“We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, issuers, and investors throughout the DealFlow Discovery Conference,” stated Robert Hackel. “As an active participant in the capital markets, we welcome the opportunity to share our perspectives on current market conditions, emerging investment opportunities, and evolving capital formation dynamics. The conference provides a valuable forum to connect with existing and prospective clients, exchange ideas, and deepen relationships.”For more information on the DealFlow Discovery Conference, please visit the event’s website About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. 