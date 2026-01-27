Immun’Âge® Granted Japanese Patent Recognizing Activation of Nrf2, the Body’s Master Cellular Defense Pathway

Backed by more than 30 peer-reviewed human clinical studies supporting endogenous antioxidant activity, cellular resilience, and healthy aging

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osato Research Institute today announced that Immun’Âge® , a fermented papaya preparation (FPP), has been granted a Japanese patent (No. 7449588) recognizing its scientifically validated ability to activate the Nrf2 pathway, a central regulator of the body’s endogenous antioxidant and cellular defense systems.This patent strengthens Immun’Âge’s position as a Bio-Activator, a category-defining approach that is distinct from conventional supplements. Rather than supplying exogenous antioxidant compounds, Immun’Âge supports cellular resilience by activating upstream cellular signaling that stimulates the body’s natural defense and repair systems, promoting the timely production of antioxidant enzymes to help manage oxidative stress, a key factor linked to aging and environmental burden.Immun’Âge is produced from a single natural ingredient, Carica papaya, using a proprietary 10-month fermentation process developed in Japan. Importantly, all published findings and claims are based on testing of the finished product, not isolated ingredients or theoretical formulations. This finished-product validation is a critical differentiator and a cornerstone of Immun’Âge’s scientific credibility.Over the past three decades, Immun’Âge has been evaluated in more than 30 peer-reviewed human clinical studies, including double-blind and controlled trials. This extensive body of research is supported by five granted patents in Japan and the United States, reflecting the originality and scientific validation of its unique fermented papaya preparation. Collectively, these studies support activation of Nrf2 and downstream antioxidant defense genes, including HO-1 and NQO1, consistent with improved oxidative balance, cellular resilience, and healthy aging support.“Immun’Âge represents a meaningful shift in how we think about nutritional support,” said Prof. Francesco Marotta, MD, gastroenterologist and long-time Immun’Âge researcher. “By activating Nrf2, it supports the body’s own cellular defense systems rather than relying on external antioxidants. This upstream mechanism produces measurable biological effects aligned with resilience, recovery, and visible markers of skin quality.”In a double-blind clinical study comparing Immun’Âge to vitamin E in middle-aged and elderly individuals, Immun’Âge demonstrated stronger and more sustained activation of Nrf2-related endogenous antioxidant pathways. Findings were associated with improved oxidative balance and support of cellular energy pathways, reinforcing its role in healthy aging and immune resilience.Additional human clinical research has reported benefits related to skin hydration, collagen, and elasticity, highlighting the connection between cellular defense activation and visible markers of skin health. These outcomes reflect inside-out support driven by cellular function, rather than surface-level or symptomatic approaches.Immun’Âge is non-GMO and gluten-free, and is manufactured in compliance with international quality and safety standards. With more than 30 years of global research and use, Immun’Âge is trusted by healthcare professionals seeking science-driven solutions for long-term cellular health and longevity.About ImmunÂgeImmun’Âge is a clinically tested bio-activator supplement that supports healthy aging by helping the body restore its own natural defense and repair systems. Made in Japan from 100% non-GMO fermented papaya (FPP), it is natural, gluten-free, additive-free, and backed by more than 30 years of safe use and scientific research.About Osato Research InstituteOsato Research Institute (ORI), based in Gifu, Japan, is dedicated to advancing human health through natural science. ORI has published extensively on fermented papaya preparation (FPP), with research spanning oxidative stress modulation, immune function, telomere biology, and cellular defense mechanisms.About Bio-ActivationA Bio-Activator represents a distinct category in nutritional science. Unlike conventional supplements that deliver external nutrients or antioxidants, a Bio-Activator supports the body’s endogenous defense systems by engaging biological signaling pathways such as Nrf2. This mechanism-based approach helps cells upregulate natural protective responses, including antioxidant enzyme production and cellular stress response, supporting resilience and healthy aging by working upstream at the cellular level.

