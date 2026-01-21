The Green Room 42 Presents AAPI: Playlist Volume 1 January 22, 2026 at 9:30 PM New York, NY

The Green Room 42 Cabaret AAPI:Playlist Volume One Jan.22 at 9:30pm

The concert marks the first installment in a new multi-concert series celebrating the voices, stories, and artistry of AAPI performers and songwriters.

AAPI: Playlist Volume 1

January 22, 2026 at 9:30 PM

The Green Room 42 will present AAPI: Playlist Volume 1 on January 22, 2026 at 9:30 PM, co-produced by Sooyeon Yoon and Chaeyeon Kim, with Music Direction by Sharon Ahn. The concert marks the first installment in a new multi-concert series celebrating the voices, stories, and artistry of AAPI performers and songwriters. Each edition of the series will feature a mix of pop, musical theatre, and original works, creating an ongoing platform for AAPI creativity, visibility, and community.

Bringing together an all-AAPI cast, AAPI: Playlist Volume 1 showcases a wide range of musical styles and cultural identities, highlighting performers trained in musical theatre, pop, singer-songwriter, and classical voice traditions. The evening centers joy, representation, and storytelling, inviting audiences to experience the breadth and depth of contemporary AAPI performance.

The concert will feature performances by

Hyeju Ahn, Bryan Chan, Jazmin Fuertes, Cameron Haewon Hicks, Sean Kato, Chaeyeon Kim, Timothy H. Lee, Julia Chen Myers, Evelyn Na, Yoosep (Joseph) Im, Joo Won Shin, Lia Grace Qin, Sooyeon Yoon, Haoyi Wen, and James Wong.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

AAPI: Playlist is a developing concert series created to uplift AAPI performers, musicians, writers, and storytellers across genres. The project centers collaboration, mentorship, and artistic visibility, and seeks to expand performance opportunities for emerging and established AAPI artists in New York City and beyond.

ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City’s most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand—offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above.

Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists—including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn—cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway’s biggest stars and the industry’s most exciting emerging talent.

Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list—served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size.

Tickets and reservations are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL New York City.

