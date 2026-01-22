B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION TO ‘CELEBRATE OUR LEGACY’ AT 2026 GALA

B'nai Torah Congregation Eda and Cliff Viner Spencer Sax Meryl and Ron Gallatin Hedy and Dr. Bryan Wasserman

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States, today announced three additional programs in its 2025-2026 Author Series, presented in partnership with the Jewish Book Council.The B’nai Torah Author Series brings acclaimed writers, rabbis and thinkers from around the world to B’nai Torah to share their newest works and the ideas behind them. Covering topics from Jewish identity and spirituality to history, politics and personal journeys, each event offers a chance to engage directly with the voices shaping contemporary Jewish thought.The remaining events in the 2025-2026 series include:Christine Kuehn“Family of Spies”Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.Through “Family of Spies: A World War II Store of Nazi Espionage, Betrayal, and the Secret History Behind Pearl Harbor,” Christine Kuehn uncovers the shocking true story of her family. The Kuehns were Berlin socialites turned Nazi and Japanese spies whose secret network in Hawaii played a pivotal role in the bombing of Pearl Harbor, a truth only revealed decades later.Register: This event is free. Register here.Rabbi Shira Stutman“The Jewish Way to a Good Life”Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.Rabbi Shira Stutman, Senior Rabbi at Aspen Jewish Congregation, shows how Jewish wisdom offers timeless guidance for living well. She invites readers of all backgrounds to embrace Chesed, Tzedek, and Shabbat as pathways to joy.Register: This event is free. Register here.Lisa F. Rosenberg“Fine, I’m A Terrible Person”Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.Debut local author Lisa F. Rosenberg shares her family heritage (Rhodeslis, Ladino-speaking Sephardic Jews from the Island of Rhodes). The novel’s historical accuracy of language, cultural authenticity, and descriptions of mouthwatering cuisine showcases a deep affection for her cultural legacy.Register: This event is free. Register here.For more information, please contact Elysa Stark at elysa.stark@bnai-torah.org or call the synagogue office at 561-392-8566.About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

