Strive Workspaces Expands to Denver’s Lower Highlands with New Premium Coworking Space

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strive Workspaces is excited to announce the opening of Strive Denver LoHi , a new coworking space set in the heart of Denver’s Lower Highlands. Located at 2563 15th Street Denver, CO, 80211, the space opened in November 2025.Strive Denver LoHi will be a brand new work-life hub for local professionals who want a beautiful, walkable, and connected place to get things done near home. Following the success of Strive Boulder and Strive Denver (Downtown), both known for their vibrant business communities, Strive is confident that Strive Denver LoHi will bring the same energy and opportunity to the area!Get Your Free Week Pass at Strive Denver LoHi using code FREEWEEK at sign-up “LoHi already has such great entrepreneurial energy, and we can’t wait to add to it,” says Sammy Peltz, Event Coordinator for Rooftop1630 by Strive Workspaces. "Strive is for the go-getters who love their independence but still crave a sense of community. Strive Denver LoHi will be a warm home-base for people who get things done, but also value connection."Whether you’re running your business, working remotely, or just need a break from your home office set-up, Strive Denver LoHi offers an elevated space to work, meet, and recharge without leaving your neighborhood.Located in the historic Thompson Block building, Strive Denver LoHi sits in the middle of the best of Denver dining, shopping, and culture, and is a walkable distance from local favorites such as Little Man Ice Cream. Inside, members enjoy access to a luxury tailor, a top-rated poke restaurant, a boutique retail featuring high-end apparel, and an on-site coffee shop.Strive Denver LoHi offers a range of workspace options, including:- Private offices- Meeting rooms- Coworking memberships- Virtual business addressesThe space features high-speed internet, modern meeting rooms, comfortable lounges, and inviting common areas designed to inspire collaboration and focus.LoHi residents and local professionals can now reserve offices and memberships. Those interested are encouraged to explore membership opportunities with a FREE week-long coworking pass at Strive Denver LoHi. Use code FREEWEEK to claim your pass!Strive Workspaces is supported by Flex Workspace Solutions (FWS) , a full-service coworking advisory and management firm that partners with asset owners to activate vacant space and optimize flexible work environments through hands-on strategy, design, and operations.

