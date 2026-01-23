Atlanta Mold & Cleaning Celebrates Over 20 Years of Mold Remediation Experience

Reaching 20 years in this industry reflects our commitment to doing the job right. Mold problems can be stressful for homeowners, and our goal has been to provide honest guidance and peace of mind.”” — Parnell Hall

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Mold & Cleaning is proud to celebrate more than 20 years of professional mold remediation experience, serving homeowners across Decatur and the greater Metro Atlanta area. Built on trust, honesty, and hands-on expertise, the company has become a trusted name for safe, effective, and long-lasting mold removal solutions.

For over two decades, Atlanta Mold & Cleaning has focused exclusively on mold-first remediation, rather than general restoration work. This specialized approach allows the team to identify the true source of mold growth and provide targeted solutions that help prevent it from returning. From crawl spaces and attics to drywall and whole-home environments, the company handles mold problems at their root.

Based in Decatur, Georgia, Atlanta Mold & Cleaning provides professional mold remediation, mold removal service, mold cleanup, and mold testing for residential properties throughout Atlanta, Decatur, Stockbridge, East Point, Brookhaven, College Park, Ellenwood, Stone Mountain, and Riverdale. Each project is approached with care, precision, and a commitment to protecting the health of the home and its occupants.

A key differentiator for the company is its owner-involved operation, led by Parnell Hall, who remains actively engaged throughout the remediation process. This hands-on involvement ensures consistent quality, clear communication, and honest recommendations. Clients regularly highlight the company’s transparency, noting that Atlanta Mold & Cleaning provides straightforward assessments and avoids unnecessary upselling.

As a fully licensed and insured mold remediation provider, Atlanta Mold & Cleaning combines industry experience with proven remediation methods designed to address both visible mold and hidden contamination. The company’s services include crawl space mold removal, attic mold removal, mold drywall repair, and comprehensive home mold remediation, helping homeowners restore safe, healthy living environments.

Atlanta Mold & Cleaning continues to serve Metro Atlanta homeowners with the same values that have guided the company for over two decades: integrity, expertise, and results-driven mold remediation.

For more information, visit Atlanta Mold & Cleaning on Google Maps or call (770) 895-0991.

