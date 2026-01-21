Mayor Bowser Delivers New Middle School Addition at Leckie Education Campus in Ward 8

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser, the DC Department of General Services (DGS), and DC Public Schools (DCPS) are proud to announce the completion of the Leckie Education Campus Middle School Addition, a $20.9 million investment that brings new resources to students and educators and reinforces the Bowser Administration’s steadfast commitment to modernizing school facilities across the District. Completed in December 2025, the project adds a modern, two-story wing to the existing school building and builds on the momentum of more than $323 million in school modernization investments in 2025.

“Earlier this week, we announced teacher retention is up — and that we’re retaining more of our effective and highly effective educators. All of these investments, in our people and in our facilities, go together,” said Mayor Bowser. “From our schools to our libraries, and our senior centers to our recreation centers, these investments are about creating world-class facilities that are paired with world-class programming.”

The 18,000-square-foot addition was designed to meet the academic needs of middle school students, providing age-appropriate learning environments that support both achievement and overall student well-being. The new wing includes a new science lab with prep room, six new classrooms, teacher collaboration space, and a dining room with a food service area.​ The new addition is directly connected to the existing building at both the ground and first floors, creating seamless access and improved movement throughout the campus.

“DGS is proud to deliver a modern, sustainable, and thoughtfully-designed addition that meets the academic and developmental needs of middle school scholars, while also creating real economic impact for District businesses and residents,” said DGS Director Delano Hunter, “This project exceeded our Certified Business Enterprises (CBE) goals with more than 83 percent participation—investing over $17 million into CBEs—and nearly half of all labor hours were performed by District residents. From state-of-the-art classrooms and a new science lab with prep room to collaboration spaces, playgrounds, and green infrastructure, every detail of this project reflects our commitment to equity, quality, and community pride.”

The project also provides exterior improvements, including the construction of three new playgrounds for students ages 2-5 and 5-12, a new basketball court and asphalt surface play area, and a new parking lot with 44 parking spaces. New sidewalks and security fencing with controlled ingress and egress gates improve both accessibility and safety across the school.

“DCPS is serious about STEM, and I am proud to celebrate the new addition at Leckie Education Campus, which will provide a dedicated science room and inspire thousands of students for years to come,” said DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee. “These state-of-the-art learning facilities are going to help prepare the Leckie Lions to succeed.”

The completion of Leckie’s addition strengthens a diverse learning community dedicated to nurturing well-rounded students and engaging families and students to succeed in and beyond the classroom.

The project also builds on the Bowser Administration’s deep investments in DC schools. Since 2015, Mayor Bowser has invested $3.6 billion in school renovations, ensuring that all young scholars have the opportunity to thrive in clean, safe, and modern learning environments. Over the past decade, the District has opened four new early learning centers: Thaddeus Stevens, Military Road, Historic Randle Highlands, and Miner—with another coming soon at the former Thurgood Marshall School. The Mayor has also delivered new schools for learners of all ages, including Brookland Middle School, Ida B. Wells Middle School, MacArthur High School, Excel Academy, Ron Brown College Preparatory High School, and Bard High School Early College DC. The District has also upgraded and modernized 50 schools since 2015, expanding capacity and growing opportunity for DC youth. And with another $2 billion in the FY26 Budget for 30 school modernizations, Mayor Bowser is continuing to “run through the tape,” ensuring the District remains at the forefront of education for years to come.

