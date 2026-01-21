Secretary Naig Presents the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Gregg and Liddy Hora at Iowa Pork Congress

Webster County pork producers recognized for stewardship, animal care and community engagement

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 21, 2026) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Gregg and Liddy Hora of Fort Dodge during the 2026 Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. The award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who demonstrate outstanding animal care, environmental stewardship, and a strong commitment to their communities while serving as positive advocates for agriculture.

Gregg and Liddy Hora are first-generation farmers who began raising pigs shortly after college and built their operation through steady growth and reinvestment. After moving to Fort Dodge in the mid-1980s, they expanded their hog facilities throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. They operated as independent producers before transitioning to contract hog production in 2015. Today, the farm raises wean-to-finish hogs, grows corn and soybeans and custom harvests for neighbors.

The Horas raised three children, Lindsay, Dan and Joe, who all grew up helping on the farm and credit agriculture with shaping their work ethic and values. Liddy balanced decades of full- and part-time off-farm work with managing the farm’s books and tax preparation before recently retiring. Gregg has always emphasized his appreciation for the many part-time employees who have helped over the years, noting their dedication and support played a key role in building the operation.

“Gregg and Liddy take pride in helping people better understand that agriculture is about real people doing real work. By engaging with their neighbors, local businesses and their community, they help build trust and strengthen connections,” said Secretary Naig. “Their commitment to advocacy, along with their focus on animal care, stewardship and community involvement, reflects the spirit of the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. I am pleased to recognize Gregg and Liddy with this well-deserved honor.”

On the farm, the Horas emphasize precision and continuous improvement. Their crop acres are managed using variable-rate fertilizer application, minimum tillage, precision nutrient placement and detailed manure management planning, with all manure from the hog barns responsibly applied as fertilizer. They have participated in reduced-nitrogen trials in partnership with Premier Crop Systems, the Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa State University’s Iowa Nitrogen Initiative, helping to provide credible data for the N-FACT tool. Their hog barns are fully automated and monitored with alarm systems that track ventilation, feed, water, temperature and power. Gregg is PQA+ (Pork Quality Assurance) certified, reflecting a strong commitment to animal care, biosecurity, training and recordkeeping.

Gregg and Liddy are longtime leaders and volunteers within the pork industry and their community. Gregg has served as past president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association and continues to serve in leadership roles and committees, while also serving on the Iowa Farm Business Association board. The family has been 40-year members of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, the Iowa Soybean Association and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. They are active members of the Webster County Pork Producers, helping with community grilling events and meat donations, and have been members of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Dodge for more than 40 years.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 22nd year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.