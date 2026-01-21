Clarke & Rush Showcasing HVAC, Plumbing, Window & Roof Solutions at 2026 Home & Landscape Expo

Home & Landscape Expo Clarke and Rush Booth Clarke & Rush Comfort Consultants

Clarke & Rush invites Sacramento homeowners to Booths P273, P275, P297 & P299 at the 2026 Home & Landscape Expo, Jan 30–Feb 1 at Cal Expo. Explore Home Comfort.

Our team lives and works in the Sacramento area, so we understand the specific home comfort challenges local homeowners face.” — Pat Rush, Owner

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarke & Rush, a Sacramento-based HVAC, plumbing, window, insulation and roof treatment company, announces that it will exhibit at the 2026 Home & Landscape Expo, taking place January 30 through February 1, 2026, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California.The Home & Landscape Expo is Northern California’s largest and longest-running home improvement expo, attracting thousands of homeowners from across the Greater Sacramento region, including Sacramento, Roseville, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rocklin, Citrus Heights, and surrounding communities. The annual event brings together hundreds of licensed contractors and service providers offering solutions for HVAC installation and repair , air conditioning replacement, plumbing services , electrical upgrades, roofing, remodeling, landscaping, and energy-efficient home improvements.Clarke & Rush will exhibit at Booths P273, P275, P297, and P299, where attendees can meet directly with local experts, explore Expo-only promotions, manufacturer rebates, and innovative home solutions, including GoNano® Roof Rejuvenation Trusted Sacramento Home Services with Local ExpertiseFor over 60 years and headquartered in Sacramento, Clarke & Rush has built a reputation as a trusted provider of residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and exterior home services for homeowners throughout the region. From historic Midtown properties to newer suburban developments, Clarke & Rush helps homeowners maintain comfortable, safe, efficient homes.Sacramento’s climate presents unique challenges. Long, hot summers drive heavy demand for air conditioning systems, while fluctuating seasonal temperatures make reliable heating and cooling performance essential year-round. Many homes in the region also face aging electrical systems, outdated plumbing infrastructure, and roofs worn by sun exposure.At the Home & Landscape Expo, Clarke & Rush professionals will provide guidance tailored to Sacramento-area homes, including:- HVAC system replacement and air conditioning installation ideal for Sacramento’s heat- Energy-efficient heating and cooling systems designed to reduce utility costs- Indoor air quality solutions for healthier home environments- Electrical panel upgrades and safety inspections- Plumbing repair and water-efficiency upgrades- Roof preservation services, including roof rejuvenation“Our team lives and works in the Sacramento area, so we understand the specific home comfort challenges local homeowners face,” said Pat Rush “The Home & Landscape Expo gives us an opportunity to share practical, energy-efficient solutions that improve comfort, safety, and home value.”GoNanoRoof Rejuvenation: Smart Roofing for Sacramento HomesOne of the highlighted offerings at the Clarke & Rush booths will be GoNanoRoof Rejuvenation, a cutting-edge roof restoration treatment designed to extend the life of asphalt shingle roofs.With roof replacement costs rising throughout California, many Sacramento homeowners are seeking alternatives to full roof replacement. GoNanoRoof Rejuvenation works by restoring essential oils and flexibility to aging shingles, improving waterproofing, UV resistance, and overall performance—helping homeowners delay replacement while enhancing curb appeal and reducing long-term maintenance costs.This solution is particularly beneficial for Sacramento-area homes that endure prolonged sun exposure and high temperatures. Expo attendees can learn how roof rejuvenation compares to roof replacement, find out whether their roof may qualify, and schedule a free professional roof evaluation by a Clarke & Rush specialist.Exclusive Expo-Only Home Improvement Promotions & Manufacturer RebatesDuring the 2026 Home & Landscape Expo, Clarke & Rush will have and manufacturer rebate education and limited-time promotions available exclusively to Expo attendees. These offers are designed to help Sacramento homeowners reduce upfront costs while investing in energy-efficient and long-lasting home improvements.Potential savings and opportunities may include:- HVAC system replacement and high-efficiency air conditioning upgrades- High-efficiency furnaces and heat-pump installations- Electrical upgrades and home safety improvements- Plumbing repairs and water-saving fixture installations- GoNanoRoof Rejuvenation and related exterior home servicesSpecial Expo GiveawayClarke & Rush will offer one lucky homeowner a free 1-year maintenance plan covering parts and labor. Attendees can enter the giveaway by signing up at the Clarke & Rush booth during the Expo. This provides an opportunity to experience worry-free home system maintenance and expert service for an entire year.Clarke & Rush representatives will also be available to schedule in-home consultations and estimates, allowing homeowners to continue the conversation after the Expo and receive personalized recommendations.Free Tickets for Sacramento-Area ResidentsTo encourage participation from local homeowners, Clarke & Rush is offering two free tickets to the 2026 Home & Landscape Expo.How to claim free tickets:1. Visit https://www.homeandlandscapeexpo.com 2. Register online3. Enter promo code ClarkeRush26 at checkoutThis offer allows Sacramento homeowners to attend the Expo, meet with trusted local contractors, and explore home improvement ideas at no cost.2026 Home & Landscape Expo — Event Schedule & DetailsDates: Friday, January 30 – Sunday, February 1, 2026Location: Cal Expo Fairgrounds, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CAExpo Hours:Friday, January 30: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PMSaturday, January 31: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMSunday, February 1: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMExhibitor: Clarke & RushBooths: P273, P275, P297 & P299About Clarke & Rush — Sacramento Home Comfort and ServicesClarke & Rush is a Sacramento-based home services company specializing in HVAC repair and installation, air conditioning services, plumbing, windows, attic insulation roofing solutions, and energy-efficient home upgrades. With licensed technicians and decades of experience, Clarke & Rush is known for reliable workmanship, trusted service, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.Serving homeowners throughout the Greater Sacramento region, including Roseville, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rocklin, Citrus Heights, and nearby communities, Clarke & Rush helps homeowners enhance comfort, safety, efficiency, and home value through expert solutions tailored to local needs.For more information about Clarke & Rush services or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.clarkerush.com

