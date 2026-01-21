AdEdge Launches Free Webinar: ‘The AI Marketing Edge with LMM’ on January 29, 2026 to Help Businesses Win in AI Search
This webinar will cover how Large Language Models are reshaping SEO, AEO/GEO (Artificial/Generative Engine Optimization), content strategy, and paid media.
The digital marketing industry is experiencing a major shift as AI-powered marketing increasingly shapes how content is found, cited, and recommended. LLM (the technology behind tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok) are accelerating content creation, summarizing and interpreting intent, and influencing how businesses appear in modern search engine environments.
What LLMs Mean for Digital Marketing
LLMs are a sophisticated form of AI trained on massive datasets to understand language, intent, tone, and context. In marketing, that translates to faster, smarter content production—and deeper insights that traditional tools often miss.
At AdEdge, we're using LLM-enabled workflows to:
Accelerate high-performance content development across the web, digital ads, and campaigns
Identify highly relevant topics and high-value long-tail keywords at reasonable costs
Optimize content for modern search, including AI Overviews and LLM-driven discovery
Build content that's aligned with AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization)
Extract real-time insights from reviews, social conversations, and customer feedback to uncover sentiment and emerging trends
These capabilities allow AdEdge’s team to focus more on strategy, quality content, and performance.
Webinar Details:
Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Title: The LLM Edge: Why AI Is the Non-Negotiable Future of Digital Marketing
Cost: Free (registration required)
In the live session, AdEdge will cover:
What LLMs are—described in practical terms
How LLMs are reshaping SEO, paid media, and content strategy
How businesses can use LLMs now to gain a competitive advantage
What the future looks like for organizations that don’t adapt
To register visit https://adedgemarketing.com/contact-us/
About AdEdge Digital Marketing
Located in Westport, CT AdEdge Digital Marketing helps organizations grow through performance-driven digital marketing that includes SEO, paid media, social, content, and conversion optimization. AdEdge is actively integrating AI and LLM-based processes to deliver smarter, faster, and more profitable campaigns for clients across all industries.
