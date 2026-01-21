AdEdge Launches Free Webinar: ‘The AI Marketing Edge with LMM’ on January 29, 2026 to Help Businesses Win in AI Search

This webinar will cover how Large Language Models are reshaping SEO, AEO/GEO (Artificial/Generative Engine Optimization), content strategy, and paid media.

LLMs are changing how people search and how brands get built and selected. We’re focused on helping organizations adapt with strategies that improve visibility, conversions, and profitability.” — Anthony LoFrisco, Jr, Managing Director at AdEdge Digital Marketing.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdEdge Digital Marketing today announced a free live webinar, “The LLM Edge: Why AI Is the Non-Negotiable Future of Digital Marketing,” taking place Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET. The session is designed to help business owners, marketing leaders, and operations teams understand how Large Language Models (LLMs) are changing the way customers discover brands online—and what to do now to stay ahead.The digital marketing industry is experiencing a major shift as AI-powered marketing increasingly shapes how content is found, cited, and recommended. LLM (the technology behind tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok) are accelerating content creation, summarizing and interpreting intent, and influencing how businesses appear in modern search engine environments.What LLMs Mean for Digital MarketingLLMs are a sophisticated form of AI trained on massive datasets to understand language, intent, tone, and context. In marketing, that translates to faster, smarter content production—and deeper insights that traditional tools often miss.At AdEdge, we're using LLM-enabled workflows to:Accelerate high-performance content development across the web, digital ads, and campaignsIdentify highly relevant topics and high-value long-tail keywords at reasonable costsOptimize content for modern search, including AI Overviews and LLM-driven discoveryBuild content that's aligned with AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization)Extract real-time insights from reviews, social conversations, and customer feedback to uncover sentiment and emerging trendsThese capabilities allow AdEdge’s team to focus more on strategy, quality content, and performance.Webinar Details:Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026Time: 1:00 PM ETTitle: The LLM Edge: Why AI Is the Non-Negotiable Future of Digital MarketingCost: Free (registration required)In the live session, AdEdge will cover:What LLMs are—described in practical termsHow LLMs are reshaping SEO, paid media, and content strategyHow businesses can use LLMs now to gain a competitive advantageWhat the future looks like for organizations that don’t adaptTo register visit https://adedgemarketing.com/contact-us/ About AdEdge Digital MarketingLocated in Westport, CT AdEdge Digital Marketing helps organizations grow through performance-driven digital marketing that includes SEO, paid media, social, content, and conversion optimization. AdEdge is actively integrating AI and LLM-based processes to deliver smarter, faster, and more profitable campaigns for clients across all industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.