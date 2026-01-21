Spire.AI and CrossKnowledge Announce Partnership to Redefine Enterprise Learning and Skills-based Talent Transformation

Context Intelligence Solutions for Complex Enterprise Objectives

Spire.AI Empollination and CrossKnowledge Capabl partner to deliver contextual learning aligned to evolving enterprise skill needs

Spire.AI and CrossKnowledge are unifying skills intelligence and learning delivery to help enterprises build future-ready talent capacity and measurable business impact.” — Saurabh Jain, Founder and CEO, Spire.AI

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spire.AI , a deep-tech context intelligence company and the global leader in AI-powered operating systems for work and workforce transformation, and CrossKnowledge , a global leader in digital learning and leadership development, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help enterprises scale talent capacity and organization capability with an integrated approach to skills intelligence, learning management, and talent transformation to ensure growth and resilience.The partnership will serve large global enterprises across various industry sectors. By uniting Domain AI-driven skills intelligence, employee data contextualization, and skill proficiency analysis with content delivery for personalized learning, growth, and experience, clients can empower employees with clarity on how they need to evolve proactively and continuously, to accelerate growth for themselves as well as for the enterprise ecosystem.As the construct of work changes with integration between humans and AI, the next frontier in learning is the ability to clearly understand evolving capability needs and align learning directly to augment human capacity as a core lever for enterprise-wide scale in an AI-integrated world.“The real challenge in today’s business environment is not the pace of change, but the absence of context in how work, skills, and decisions evolve. The context of this evolution has a direct impact on how workforce needs to be redesigned” said Saurabh Jain, Founder and CEO of Spire.AI. “This collaboration brings together Spire.AI Empollination , an autonomous platform that hosts Agent Sigma as the personal learning and growth advisor for each employee, with CrossKnowledge‘s Capabl© platform and their award-winning content ecosystem to discover learning needs and to deliver contextual content for active learning in the flow of work for aligning talent mobility and growth with the pace of business evolution.”Guillaume Gérard, CEO of CrossKnowledge, added, "CrossKnowledge has long been a pioneer in empowering organizations to future-proof their workforces. In 2026, we are leading the charge once again by redefining the architecture of talent development. By integrating our Capabl platform with the advanced graph models of Spire.AI and Empollination, we are bridging the gap between individual learner needs and strategic organizational objectives. By merging learner-focused autonomous AI with domain-specific data, we ensure that talent development is no longer just a goal, it is a measurable competitive advantage."About Spire.AISpire.AI is a deep-tech context intelligence company and a global leader in AI-based operating systems for work and workforce transformation. Spire.AI is redefining how enterprises design, deploy, and evolve talent in a world where static workforce models are shifting to the Agentic Enterprise, where work is continuously re-architected, skills evolve in real time, and human capacity is amplified through intelligent AI. At its core, Spire.AI operates the world’s first three-dimensional talent supply chain, unifying jobs, people, and AI agents into a living system of work.About CrossKnowledgeCrossKnowledge is a global leader in digital learning solutions that help organizations bridge the gap between skill acquisition and business impact. Its integrated learning platform, Capabl, alongside curated expert content and a programmatic “Skill-to-Impact” approach, enables enterprises to build critical skills, foster leadership development, and embed continuous learning cultures worldwide to drive measurable performance at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.