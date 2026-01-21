HELPING CONSUMERS SAVE: NYS Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Shares 75+ Ways New Yorkers Can Cut Costs

Download Money Savings Guide Here

As Governor Hochul continues to focus on making New York State more affordable, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is helping by sharing its Money Savings Guide, which offers 75+ ways New Yorkers can stretch their dollars on everyday expenses. In today’s economy, many New Yorkers are looking for ways to make their money stretch further. In a Wells Fargo money study, 90% of respondents experienced sticker shock at the unexpected high prices for common purchases and 76% are looking for ways to cut back on spending. The study also showed that 86% of respondents want to be more intentional and thoughtful about their spending. Finding new ways to save can help consumers create and stick to a budget while still allowing for enjoyment of the things most important to them.

“Affordability is a top priority for Governor Hochul, and that starts with providing New Yorkers with the tools they need to save on everyday expenses,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “This Money Savings Guide offers practical tips on everything from saving money on groceries and utilities to subscription services and transportation, helping consumers can keep money in their pockets.”

The Money Savings Guide includes tips for saving money on groceries, utilities, transportation, health, subscriptions, shopping and entertainment. Everyone’s financial situation is unique, and small changes can make a difference. That’s why we offer this resource to help consumers determine their savings options. The more consumers know, the more empowered they’ll be to make everyday changes that can positively impact their finances.

Examples of money savings tips featured in this guide include:

Evaluating current subscriptions and memberships:

If you have multiple subscriptions, take the time to review what you really use and cancel those used infrequently.

Contact subscription services directly to find ways to save. Take advantage of discounts that may be offered through company benefits, enrollment in family share plans, payment of fees annually vs. monthly, and by asking the company if there are any other ways to save.

Monitor automatic renewals. Make sure you monitor any service that renews automatically and know how and when to cancel so you have the opportunity to evaluate your subscriptions and whether continuing the service makes sense for you.

Rethinking Your Grocery Habits:

Purchasing in bulk can save money on items you frequently buy. Wholesale shopping also allows you to stock up for fewer shopping trips. Some wholesale clubs may allow membership sharing, and that could mean splitting the membership fee with a friend or family member. Remember to cancel memberships you aren’t using.

Planning meals in advance, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, will reduce food waste and cut down on expensive meal delivery or dining-out costs. Make a grocery list to support the plan and reduce impulsive purchases.

Look for deals. Plan meals around a few bulk ingredients or based on the weekly grocery sales circular to ensure you’re buying items on sale. Take advantage of store savings and enroll in store reward programs. Search for online coupons, use store savings and rewards cards, and watch for manufacturer coupons attached to the items in-store.

Shop strategically for food. Take inventory of what you have at home before going shopping. Go to the grocery store with a list, having planned out your meals until your next grocery trip.

Be a Savvy Shopper:

Compare prices before you buy. With a click of a button, you can quickly shop multiple sites, browse hundreds of items, comparison shop, and make purchase decisions for a variety of items. Just remember that before you click, take the time to carefully read and review what you’re buying and who you’re buying it from.

Plan ahead and match sales with coupons. To maximize your savings, check out store coupons and manufacturer coupons for deals on products you need, and then send those coupons to your phone to digitally scan them at checkout.

Know the store’s refund & return policy before you buy. If you think that you may need to return an item, learn what to look for by visiting DOS.NY.GOV/Consumer-Protection to read our consumer alert on this topic.

Reevaluating Heating and Cooling:

Check your thermostat: Each degree you lower your thermostat can cut your fuel consumption by approximately 3%. Installing a programmable thermostat can automatically adjust the temperature based on your home, work, and sleep schedule and provide an estimated cost savings of 10-20% on your monthly heating and cooling bills.

Weatherize and insulate your home: Help your home to retain heat during cold weather by insulating your attic and outside walls, sealing and insulating heating ducts, removing window air conditioners, wrapping or covering wall air conditioners, and sealing any cracks around walls and windows.

Get your heating system tested and tuned: Conduct annual checkups to help ensure the efficiency of your system. Replace your furnace filters at least every three months to keep your equipment running efficiently and consider replacing the filters once a month during heavy use months such as the summer and winter. A dirty filter slows down airflow and makes your system work harder to keep you comfortable.

Contact your heating provider. Ask your home heating provider if they have any available bill assistance programs, pricing plans, or other opportunities to better manage your bill. If considering switching to a different pricing plan, take care to consider the full terms, benefits, and risks of each pricing plan. Your heating provider may also be able to provide information on external heating bill assistance programs and resources.

Using Electronics Wisely:

Shut down your computer: When you shut down your computer, don’t forget to turn off the monitor—it can use twice as much energy as the computer. Use an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) approved power strip for convenience so that all computer accessories can be turned off with one switch. Even in sleep mode, your computer may cost you $105 a year.

Disconnect digital media players: Turn off dvd and blu-ray players, audio players, and video game consoles when not in use to avoid wasting energy. Even when powered off, most electronics continue to draw power, often referred to as ghost electricity, vampire power or phantom power. To save energy and time, plug entertainment products into an UL approved power strip to centrally turn off all components at once.

Stream your content smartly: Streaming through a game console uses up to 10 times as much energy as streaming on a laptop or tablet. Consider using another kind of device to stream—like a blu-ray player, set-top box, or smart tv that has earned an Energy Star® label.

To see all 75+ tips and learn more, please see the full Money Savings Guide from the Division of Consumer Protection.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.