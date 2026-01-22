Tuck Advisors Expands Education Sector Expertise with Hiring of Dr. Michael McKenna as Director

Tuck Advisors deepens its education sector expertise by hiring veteran K–12 leader Dr. Michael McKenna as Director.

Dr. McKenna brings a level of operational credibility and sector insight that meaningfully differentiates our education practice.” — James Marciano, CEO/Founder of Tuck Advisors

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuck Advisors , a boutique M&A advisory firm for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, announced today the hiring of Dr. Michael McKenna as Director. The addition deepens the firm’s education sector capabilities across K-12, higher education, and EdTech, reinforcing its focus on advising mission-driven companies in education, healthcare, and other impact-oriented industries.With more than 20 years of experience in education, Dr. McKenna most recently served as Chief Academic Officer for one of Pennsylvania's largest school districts. His career spans roles as a teacher, reading specialist, principal, and district leader, with schools under his leadership earning national recognition, including a National Blue Ribbon Award. Additionally, he has designed and taught graduate-level courses in leadership development and instructional innovation, and served on advisory boards for EdTech startups and nonprofit organizations. Dr. McKenna earned degrees from Pennsylvania State University and Saint Joseph’s University, and a doctorate in Educational Administration from Temple University.In his role at Tuck Advisors, Dr. McKenna will support founders and investors on buy-side and sell-side M&A transactions. He will advise education companies as they pursue strategic growth, partnerships, and exit opportunities, while preserving mission, culture, and educational impact.“Dr. McKenna brings a level of operational credibility and sector insight that meaningfully differentiates our education practice,” said James Marciano, Founder and CEO of Tuck Advisors. “His firsthand experience gives him a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities founders face — insight that is critical in education-focused M&A.”The hire reflects Tuck Advisors’ strategy of building deep sector expertise by adding leaders with firsthand industry experience, an approach that drives outcomes, trust, and mission alignment in M&A. The firm advises companies throughout the M&A lifecycle, combining high-touch advisory with institutional-quality execution to help entrepreneurs maximize value while preserving strategic and cultural fit.Founded by entrepreneur and M&A advisor James Marciano, Tuck Advisors specializes in advising founder-led companies in mission-driven sectors, including education, healthcare, pets, safety, and sustainability.About Tuck AdvisorsTuck Advisors is a boutique M&A advisory firm providing buy-side and sell-side advisory services to founder-led companies and mission-driven sectors. Headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania, with team members across the United States, the firm is known for its founder-centric approach, deep buyer relationships, cutting-edge AI and proprietary technology, and commitment to aligning financial outcomes with long-term mission and vision. More information is available at www.tuckadvisors.com

