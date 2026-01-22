HCM TradeSeal Launches WageFinder, a National Prevailing Wage Database for Contractors and Compliance Teams

HCM TradeSeal Launches WageFinder

HCM TradeSeal launches WageFinder, a national prevailing wage database giving contractors fast access to federal, state, and local wage rates.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HCM TradeSeal announced the launch of WageFinder , a new nationwide database for prevailing wage rates. The database gives contractors, payroll teams, and compliance professionals fast access to current wage determinations across federal, state, and local projects.WageFinder expands HCM TradeSeal’s compliance platform and supports companies working in construction, energy, transportation, manufacturing, and other regulated industries. WageFinder provides the wage data layer, while HCM TradeSeal applies those wages directly into payroll, certified payroll reporting, and union compliance workflows.Solving a Daily Problem for ContractorsPrevailing wages change often and vary by trade, county, funding source, and effective date. Today, that information is scattered across government sites, PDFs, and agency portals.For contractors, mistakes are expensive. Using the wrong rate can lead to back pay, penalties, failed audits, delayed projects, or rejected bids.WageFinder centralizes this data in one place so teams can quickly confirm the right rates before bidding and keep payroll aligned during the job.From Wage Data to Wage IntelligenceWageFinder focuses on making prevailing wage data easy to find and verify.HCM TradeSeal’s broader platform turns that data into wage intelligence by:• Applying correct rates to employee pay• Automating certified payroll reporting• Handling union rules and reporting• Tracking historic data and revisionsTogether, WageFinder and TradeSeal help companies move from research to payroll to compliance without spreadsheets or manual rework.Key Features• Free wage lookup – Core searches are available at no cost• National coverage – Hundreds of thousands of wage determinations• Practical filters – Search by county, trade, funding source, or project type• Built for repeat use – Subscriptions available for high‑volume researchPowered by HCM TradeSealWageFinder is built on the same platform that powers HCM TradeSeal’s certified payroll and union compliance software. HCM TradeSeal integrates with major payroll systems and automates wage application and reporting throughout the life of a project.The result: fewer errors, faster setup, and cleaner compliance.AvailabilityWageFinder is available now at wagefinder.org Users can perform one search without an account and up to more free searches per month with an account. Professional plans offer unlimited searches.Learn more at wagefinder.org or hcmtradeseal.com

