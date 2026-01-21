Scalise Touts One Year of President Trump’s Wins

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Newsmax’s Wake Up America to discuss President Trump’s historic successes after his first year back at the White House and House Republicans’ efforts to return to regular order for government funding. Additionally, Leader Scalise emphasized the importance of securing American elections and highlighted how House Republicans are working to protect legal votes.

On President Trump’s record of success after four years of Democrats' failures:

“Well, if year two is anything close to year one, it's going to be a great year for America's 250th birthday. When you think about it, President Trump came in after four years of Joe Biden, and remember the indicators: inflation through the roof, interest rates through the roof, gas prices in Gavin Newsom's state, over five, six dollars a gallon. Gavin Newsom has to leave California to go to a place where it's normal because he ruined his own home state, and he wants to ruin America.

“President Trump in just one year, and again, yesterday, one year, we now have gas prices in the twos right now, less than three dollars a gallon in most states. You have interest rates down, you have inflation down. Egg prices — remember, egg prices? We were in the three and four dollar range under Joe Biden. In less than a year, we're at about $1.99 for eggs. President Trump is working to get take-home pay — $1,200 more money in your pocket today in just the last year. You lost $3,000 as an average family under the Joe Biden years, and Democrats did that. It was their policies that took that money out of your pocket.

“And they want to do it again, by the way. Believe me, if they got just the House, the House of Representatives, not only would they crush the Trump agenda, they would spend day one, they would be impeaching the President, they would be going after his cabinet secretaries, and putting a halt to the growth that we're seeing in success for families in terms of all of those indicators. We want to keep bringing inflation down, keep bringing interest rates down, help first-time home buyers. All of those things we're working on, all that comes to a halt if Democrats get control of just the House next year.”

On House Republicans funding the government:

“We're bringing the bill Thursday, and it includes the remaining four. There's 12 bills that fund all of government. The House has passed eight of those. Six of them are signed into law. The remainder of the four were negotiated over the weekend. Republicans and Democrats, by the way, negotiated these bills. It includes the Department of Defense, which, of course, is so critically important to our nation. But it also includes the Department of Homeland Security, which some Democrats want to eliminate. Look, they want to defund police. They now want to defund ICE. It's been a rallying cry for the left to go after law enforcement. As crazy as that sounds, that's where the Mamdani wing of the party of the Democrats are. But we're going to do all of that this week.

“Let's establish some normalcy. While we're trying to mop up the mess that Joe Biden created, now that we're working with Donald Trump to get the country back on track, let's also do the basics of governing, and that is funding the government at appropriate levels, which, by the way, are lower levels than they were last year. Imagine that. Every year under Biden, it was the question of how much more is Washington spending than the year before. That drove inflation, by the way, dramatic inflation and massive deficits. Now we're finally bringing spending down, and we're bringing economic growth up. Those are the recipes for how you get back to balancing the federal budget, which I think most Americans want to see happen.”

On common-sense legislation to protect American elections:

“You take the SAVE Act on steroids, and what we're talking about is, illegals can't vote was the crux of Chip Roy's bill, which was really important to say, why should illegals be able to vote?

“...So what you do is not only make sure that illegals can't vote, but also just reinstating picture ID. You want to talk about common sense? There are many states, including Gavin Newsom's, California, where they ban you from asking for a picture ID. You're not even allowed if you go to vote and say, hey, here's my picture ID, by law, they're supposed to say, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa. I can't even see that.' That's a recipe for voter fraud. Anybody with common sense knows it.

“...We're going to pass a bill that says not only do you have to be here legally to vote, but you also have to show a picture ID. You can't get into a bar tonight without a picture ID. You can't get on an airplane without a picture ID. The sanctity of the vote needs to be protected because guess what? If you're voting legally, and then somebody without a picture ID is here illegally voting, they're stealing your vote. They're nullifying your vote. Needs to end.”

###