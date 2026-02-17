Nene Musik Signs Eurodance Icon Elyse G. Rogers (Formerly Linda Meek) & MAXX for Exclusive Global Representation

MAXX

I am thrilled to join the Nene Musik family, Ruben and his team understand my vision and the energy I bring to my fans. His professionalism and focus are a true force in the industry” — Elyse G. Rogers of MAXX

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nene Musik Productions, LLC proudly announces the exclusive signing of Elyse G. Rogers (formerly known professionally as Linda Meek) & MAXX, the legendary German Eurodance act behind 90s hits like “Get-A-Way,” “No More (I Can’t Stand It),” and “You Can Get It.” With decades of electrifying live performances and a devoted international fanbase, Elyse G. Rogers continues to energize audiences worldwide under the strategic guidance of Nene Musik Productions.

MAXX helped define the sound of 90s Eurodance with infectious hooks, high-energy vocals and unforgettable stage presence. Under this new partnership, Nene Musik Productions will oversee all aspects of Elyse G. Rogers & MAXX’s career, including international bookings, festival appearances, licensing and strategic development of the MAXX brand.

“Elyse G. Rogers, front woman of MAXX, is an undeniable talent with global appeal and a true Eurodance icon,” said Ruben Dario Martinez, CEO of Nene Musik Productions, LLC. “Her music continues to resonate across generations and we’re thrilled to expand her reach with opportunities that honor her legacy while driving her career into new territories.”

Elyse G. Rogers & MAXX remain active on the international touring circuit and are currently developing new projects to celebrate their signature sound while exploring fresh creative directions.

“I am thrilled to join the Nene Musik family,” said Elyse G. Rogers of MAXX. “Ruben and his team understand my vision and the energy I bring to my fans. His professionalism and focus are a true force in the industry. This partnership opens exciting new opportunities for MAXX and allows me to connect with fans old and new worldwide.”

With this exclusive signing, Nene Musik Productions reinforces its commitment to representing iconic artists and driving Eurodance legends like MAXX to new global heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.