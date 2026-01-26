Nene Musik Productions, LLC Announces Exclusive Representation of Global Hitmakers - Baha Men

Baha Men

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nene Musik Productions, LLC proudly announces the signing of internationally acclaimed recording group Baha Men to an exclusive live performance representation agreement, marking an exciting new chapter for one of the most recognizable names in Caribbean and pop music.

Best known for their Grammy Award–winning global smash “Who Let The Dogs Out,” Baha Men have captivated audiences worldwide with their infectious blend of Junkanoo, pop, and dance rhythms. Their energetic performances, feel good anthems, and cultural impact have made them a staple across film, television, sports arenas, and international stages.

Nene Musik Productions will represent Baha Men for global touring, and will work alongside their longtime manager Paul Easton of Talent Ventures LLC on potential brand partnerships and career development opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Baha Men to the Nene Musik family,” said Ruben Dario Martinez, CEO of Nene Musik Productions, LLC. “Their legacy, global appeal, and unmatched energy make them one of the most dynamic groups in the world. We look forward to expanding their reach and creating new opportunities that honor their history while pushing their brand into the future.”

Baha Men continue to perform internationally and are currently developing new music and multimedia projects that highlight their signature sound while embracing fresh creative directions.

“Baha Men is very excited to be a part of the Nene Musik Productions roster. We are looking forward to the opportunities this relationship offers,” said Isaiah Taylor of Baha Men.

With this exclusive signing, Nene Musik Productions reinforces its commitment to representing iconic, influential, and culturally significant artists across the globe.

About Nene Musik:

Nene Musik Productions, LLC. was established in 1986. Today, it is a boutique Artist Management, Merchandising and Consulting Agency that services Multi-Platinum Recording Artists, International DJ's and Celebrities. Baha Men, La Bouche, Bryse Wilson, Real McCoy, Grant Fuhr, Bruce Buffer, Michael Buffer, The Original Mary Jane Girls, Klymaxx, Corina, Frank Reyes, Milly Quezada, Louie DeVito, Augustus Cho and the production team Tune~Adik's are just of few on Nene Musik's client roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.

