Association of Illinois Blood Banks Applauds Illinois House for Blood Donor Month Declaration

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Illinois Blood Banks (AIBB), on behalf of its represented centers ImpactLife, Rock River Valley Blood Center, Versiti, and Vitalant, welcomes the introduction of House Resolution 607, declaring January 2026 as Blood Donor Month in the State of Illinois, aligning with National Blood Donor Month. This recognition honors the everyday heroes who roll up their sleeves to help save lives and underscores the state’s commitment to a robust and lifesaving blood supply. We are grateful to state Representative and Assistant House Majority Leader Maurice West for his support of our cause and for being a blood donor himself and we urge other Illinois House members to join him as co-sponsors of the resolution.“As a committed, regular blood donor, I am excited to work with AIBB members to introduce this resolution in the Illinois House of Representatives,” said House Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford). “Most of us or one of our loved ones will depend on a blood donor at some point in our lives for our own blood transfusion. It’s only a matter of time. I want to do my part to make sure we’re ready and I urge others to roll up their sleeves as well.”Understanding the critical role of blood donation, the Illinois House urges all eligible blood donors to donate regularly and calls on businesses, schools, faith-based organizations, and community groups across Illinois to sponsor community blood drives. This partnership between government, communities, and nonprofit blood centers strengthens Illinois’ capacity to meet patient needs in trauma, surgery, cancer care, transplant, and other life-sustaining contexts.Blood donation remains essential because blood cannot be manufactured. Volunteer donors are the sole source of lifesaving blood products, and demand remains constant. In the United States, someone needs a blood transfusion every two seconds. While emergency response efforts are vital, it is the donated blood available on hospital shelves that saves lives in the critical first hours of trauma, surgery, and medical emergencies.The resolution reinforces a shared mission among AIBB and its member centers to foster a culture of donation and community stewardship. AIBB remains grateful for this public acknowledgment and for the ongoing support from Illinois residents and organizations who partner with ImpactLife, Rock River Valley Blood Center, Versiti, and Vitalant who donate and sponsor blood drives and ensure a reliable supply for patients statewide.AIBB encourages all citizens of Illinois to learn about blood donation and schedule regular appointments to give blood throughout the year. The Association includes ImpactLife ( www.bloodcenter.org ), Rock River Valley Blood Center ( www.rrvbc.org ), Versiti Blood Center of Illinois ( www.versiti.org ), and Vitalant ( www.vitalant.org ).

