Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio Brings ‘Blockbuster Ballroom’ to The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton March 7–8

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio will bring the magic of the movies to the stage with “Blockbuster Ballroom,” a high-energy, Hollywood-inspired dance spectacular, presented Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, 2026, at The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum in Boca Raton.Designed as a cinematic, immersive live experience, “Blockbuster Ballroom” transforms legendary movie moments into dynamic ballroom performances. Audiences will be treated to fiery Salsa, passionate Tango, elegant Viennese Waltz, explosive Jive, sultry Burlesque, and bold Broadway-style numbers, all inspired by iconic films including Take the Lead, Burlesque, and The Greatest Showman.Each number features theatrical storytelling and breathtaking choreography by National Ballroom Champions Kristian Sesse and Mae Lozada. Performed by a cast of standout students alongside elite professional dancers, the production delivers an evening of emotion, artistry, and show-stopping entertainment—bringing together dance lovers, movie fans, and live-performance audiences for a truly memorable night out.“Blockbuster Ballroom is our love letter to the movies and to the power of dance as storytelling,” said Clifton Sepulveda and Mar Martinez, owners of Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio. “We wanted to create an experience that feels larger than life—where our students shine alongside world-class professionals, and the audience feels every emotion, just like they would watching a great film. Bringing this production to The Wick is incredibly special for us and for our dance community.”Following the Saturday evening performance, ticketed guests are invited to an exclusive VIP Party at The Wick’s Museum Club, featuring an intimate meet-and-greet with the stars, complimentary champagne, and passed hors d’oeuvres.Event DetailsWhat: “Blockbuster Ballroom”Where: The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum, 7901 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487When:-Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. EST (Evening Performance)-Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. EST (Matinee) Tickets : $65-$95, available at https://thewicktheatre.thundertix.com/ “Blockbuster Ballroom” is part of the Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio’s ongoing mission to make dance accessible, inspiring, and impactful for adults of all ages and experience levels.About Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance StudioDelray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio is one of South Florida’s premier destinations for ballroom and Latin dance instruction, offering private lessons, group classes, social dance parties, competitive training, and specialized programs for adults of all ages and abilities. Owned and operated by world champion professional dancers Clifton Sepulveda and Mar Martinez, the studio is recognized for its welcoming atmosphere, exceptional teaching, and strong sense of community. With a focus on confidence, connection, and personal transformation, Delray Beach Fred Astaire helps students experience the joy, artistry, and wellness benefits of dance — whether they’re brand-new beginners, seasoned performers, or individuals seeking movement-based wellness support. Learn more at https://www.fredastairedelraybeach.com

