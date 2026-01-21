Stanton University Men’s Basketball Stuns Simpson to Open CalPac Play With Statement Victory

Building skills on and off the court

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanton University opened its California Pacific Conference (CalPac) season with a resounding message on Thursday night, defeating preseason No. 2–ranked Simpson University 74–70 in a tightly contested battle at Cypress College. The upset win marks a defining moment for the Elks, who appear to be hitting their stride after a demanding non‑conference schedule.

Entering conference play, Stanton carried the weight of early‑season challenges but also the experience gained from facing NCAA Division I and II programs, including UC San Diego, UC Riverside, and Point Loma. Though the Elks came up short in those matchups, Head Coach Mike Acuna viewed the stretch as essential for sharpening his team’s competitiveness and discipline.

“As hard as those NCAA games were, they were a good jumping‑off point in terms of practice for the real deal,” Acuna said. “They tested our resolve and forced us to compete at a high level every single possession.”

That preparation was evident on Thursday as Stanton delivered one of its most balanced team performances of the year.

Balanced Scoring Leads the Way

The Elks’ offense was anchored by standout guard Nigel McKay, who delivered a game‑high 24 points. McKay shot a lethal 5‑of‑11 from beyond the arc and added seven made free throws, providing crucial scoring during momentum swings in the second half.

Off the bench, Duje Srzic added critical depth and energy, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. His 8‑of‑13 shooting performance included several timely baskets, and a pivotal late‑game steal helped preserve Stanton’s narrow lead.

Jermaine Patton Jr. played with poise under pressure, contributing 14 points and four assists while navigating Simpson’s aggressive defensive schemes.

Defensive Resilience Secures the Win

While the offensive production was impressive, Stanton’s defensive execution proved equally decisive. The Elks held Simpson to just 22.2 percent from three‑point range and limited second‑chance opportunities throughout the night. Rafael Gomez controlled the boards with eight rebounds, while the team’s seven combined steals consistently disrupted Simpson’s rhythm.

Even with a 26‑point performance from Simpson standout Timothy Parker, the Red Hawks could not overcome Stanton’s composed approach in the closing minutes of a back‑and‑forth second half.

A Turning Point for the Program

With the win, Stanton moves to 1–0 in CalPac competition and signals that the program may be poised for a breakout season. The lessons drawn from early‑season tests against higher‑division opponents now appear to be paying dividends.

The Elks will look to carry this momentum into their next conference matchup as they continue their pursuit of a deep run in the CalPac — a goal that now seems increasingly within reach.



