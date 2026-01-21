SC Secretary of State Launches Online Trademark Registration System

(Columbia, SC) – Today, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced that his office has launched a new online registration system for trademarks, service marks, and livestock brands. “As Secretary of State, I am committed to making it easier for customers to submit filings quickly and efficiently. Our new online registration system will help entrepreneurs and businesses protect their intellectual property by improving turnaround time for trademark, service mark, and livestock brand applications, and allowing them to file easily from the comfort of their home or office.”

The Secretary of State’s Office registers trademarks and service marks for applicants seeking state-level protection for their marks. This filing is separate from the federal application process with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and is a quicker and more economical option for individuals seeking to protect their intellectual property within the state of South Carolina. Additionally, the Secretary of State’s Office registers livestock brands and earmarks for owners of cattle and other farm animals in the state.

This new online filing system allows customers to upload digitized images of marks, as well as pictures of specimens showing the mark in use for trademark and service mark applications. This seamless filing system will save customers time and money by reducing processing time and postage. Additionally, the online system allows for rapid communication between staff and customers regarding application questions and corrections. Once an application is approved, customers will be able to download a copy of their registration certificate rather than wait to receive a copy in the mail. The new online system also allows customers to search registered trademarks, service marks, and livestock brands and view digitized images of those marks.

For more information on state filing requirements for trademarks, service marks, and livestock brands, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

