Photographer Maria Marriott Debuts 'Obsidian' and 'Nocturne,' Additions To Her Grace Within Shadows Series

Obsidian, by Photographer Maria Marriott Nocturne by Photographer Maria Marriott Legend, from the series Grace Within Shadows Grace In Shadows II from the series Grace Within Shadows by photographer Maria Marriott Maria Marriott, photographer and proponent for the freedom of the American wild horses

Dramatic Shadows and Light Are Used To Portray the Equine Form In Two Powerful New Works from Nature Photographer

These images honor the duality within the horse—its quiet nobility and its immense, unspoken power." — Maria Marriott, Photographer

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award‑winning equine photographer Maria Marriott has unveiled Obsidian and Nocturne, the newest additions to her popular Grace Within Shadows series. Known for her emotive portrayals of both wild and domestic horses, Marriott continues to expand the expressive possibilities of equine fine art with these two striking, light‑driven compositions.Obsidian presents a commanding head‑on portrait of a black Friesian horse emerging from deep shadow. With its long, wavy mane cascading into darkness, the horse appears to materialize from the void—a fusion of power, mystery, and presence. The image’s minimalism and sculptural lighting invite viewers to confront the animal’s raw strength while sensing his quiet gaze.In Nocturne, Marriott shifts perspective, capturing the same horse in profile with its head turned gracefully toward the rear. Bathed in luminous silver light, the contours of the horse’s neck and face glow against the surrounding darkness. The result is a composition that feels both ethereal and grounded, a study in elegance, vulnerability, and the poetry of form.“With Obsidian and Nocturne, I wanted to explore how a single subject can reveal entirely different emotional landscapes depending on the qualities the light reveals in a given moment,” Marriott explains. “These images honor the duality within the horse—its quiet nobility and its immense, unspoken power.”The Grace Within Shadows series is defined by its dramatic interplay of illumination and obscurity. Using controlled studio lighting and a black backdrop, Marriott isolates the horse’s silhouette, allowing subtle curves, textures, and gestures to become the focal point. Each piece in the series examines the tension between strength and softness, presence and mystery, creating work that feels simultaneously intimate and monumental.Where Obsidian confronts the viewer with bold, forward‑facing energy, Nocturne offers a more contemplative counterpoint—two visual poems carved from darkness and light. Stripped of all distraction, the images distill the essence of the equine form, revealing the emotional resonance that has become a hallmark of Marriott’s work.Marriott’s photography has long been celebrated for its technical mastery and its ability to capture the soul of the horse. With Grace Within Shadows, she continues to push into a more abstract, fine‑art realm, using chiaroscuro not solely as a lighting technique but as a narrative language.Collectors and enthusiasts can view Obsidian, Nocturne, and other works from the Grace Within Shadows series on Marriott’s official website. Limited‑edition prints of both new releases are now available, each signed and numbered by the artist.For media inquiries, exhibition details, or print purchases, please contact:Maria Marriott PhotographyEmail: gallery@mariamarriott.comWebsite: www.mariamarriott.com About Maria MarriottMaria Marriott is an award‑winning photographer whose wild horse artwork has been featured in international publications and galleries. Known for her emotional depth and refined technique, she is celebrated for capturing the spirit and complexity of the horse. Marriott’s life story, photography, and charitable work are featured in the upcoming OS Films documentary Horses, Unbroken Wild , directed by filmmaker Amy Maki.

