State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Fiscal Officers in Sounding Alarm Over Trump Administration Attacks on Federal Reserve Independence - January 21, 2026

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Fiscal Officers in Sounding Alarm Over Trump Administration Attacks on Federal Reserve Independence

“Undermining the Fed’s independence will raise costs for families and states. It means higher mortgage rates, higher interest for credit cards and car loans and increased borrowing costs for states funding roads, schools, and infrastructure. This is unnecessary manufactured chaos, and Americans are left paying the price.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will join For the Long Term on Thursday, January 22nd at 11 a.m. CT for a press call addressing the Trump administration's attacks on Federal Reserve independence. The call will coincide with the public release of a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urging the administration to publicly commit to protecting the Fed's autonomy.

Speakers will highlight the real-world consequences of politicizing the Federal Reserve and discuss how recent administration statements targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell threaten to drive up borrowing costs for states and municipalities, increase mortgage rates for families and create economic uncertainty that makes responsible fiscal management harder.

State Fiscal Officers Sound Alarm on Trump Administration Attacks Against Federal Reserve Independence

• Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha
• Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young
• Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti
• Massachusetts State Treasurer Deb Goldberg

Thursday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. CST

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.

