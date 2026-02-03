Injury Care Solutions Group: Win High-Value Case with Integrated Medical-Legal Expertise

Greg Vigna

Expert litigation support and life care planning for complex injury, medical malpractice, and pharmaceutical cases, led by Dr. Greg Vigna

ICSG leverages my experience in the medical legal field as a testifying expert and lawyer with a focus on complex litigation involving both medical malpractice and pharmaceutical injury law.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Injury Care Solutions Group is a resource for both plaintiff and defense attorneys that offers expert services and litigation support and leverages the experience of its founder, Greg Vigna, MD, JD , a retired physician who is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation with over twenty years of clinical experience, a testifying expert based on his board certification and life care planner who has been retained over 350 case over the past thirteen years, and a national personal injury attorney representing people who have suffered serious injuries from medical malpractice, bad drugs and devices, and those who have suffered serious catastrophic personal injury.Dr. Greg Vigna states, “In high-value cases, testifying experts can make or break a case, and they must have carefully written expert reports that are persuasive based on their experience in their field of expertise and the peer review literature, and they must be able to defend those opinions. Injury Care Solutions Group leverages my experience in the medical legal field as a testifying expert and my experience as a lawyer with a focus on complex litigation involving both medical malpractice and pharmaceutical injury law.”Injury Care Solutions Group offers tort-specific expert solutions, nursing consultants, litigation support, and life care planning services. There is no finder’s fee for experts, as that is an unnecessary cost for both plaintiff and defense firms. Experts are welcome to provide content in the form of expert reports to describe their experience and the literature on important topics in the field of trauma and serious medical conditions caused by exposure to dangerous chemicals and injuries caused by bad drugs and devices.Dr. Vigna continues, “Our expert services are tort-specific solutions, and Injury Care Solutions Group invites collaboration and intends to grow as experts in the field look to expand their practices into the medicolegal area by producing general causation expert reports that are available to the public that are both informative and persuasive.”Current torts and expert services include: 1) Acquired brain injury, 2) Amputation/Prosthetics, 3) Brachial plexus injury, 4) Burn care, 5) Cerebral Palsy, 6) Decubitus ulcers, 7) Deep venous thrombosis/pulmonary embolism/and IVC filters, 8) Depo-Provera and meningiomas, 9) Hernia mesh, 10) Hospital acquired sepsis, 11) Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and developmental delay, 12) Mid-urethral sling pain syndromes, 13) Complex orthopedic injuries, 14) Shoulder dystocia, 15) Spinal cord injury and cauda equina syndrome, and 16) Stroke management.Dr. Vigna concludes, “The case is built with experts and their reports and concludes with lawyers who are ready to take it to the finish line. For attorneys who need trial assistance, there are options for that as well.”To learn more, visit our website

