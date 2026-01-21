Court to Host Monthly Attorney's Oath Ceremonies

The Superior Court of Alameda County will host monthly Attorney’s Oath Ceremonies for those seeking to fulfill their oath requirement after successfully passing the California State Bar Exam.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.