Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. Announces Reversal of Disability Benefits Denial in ME/CFS Case

CARLE PLACE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. announced that a national long term disability insurer has reversed its prior denial of short term disability benefits for a senior management consultant diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome ( ME/CFS ). The decision follows the submission of additional medical and vocational documentation during the administrative appeal process.The matter arose after the claimant stopped working due to symptoms associated with ME/CFS. Following the initial denial, the firm coordinated further medical evaluations, including Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET), and worked with the claimant’s treating physicians to provide supplemental information for review. After considering the expanded record, the insurer approved the claim.“This outcome reflects the importance of comprehensive documentation in disability claims involving complex medical conditions,” said Attorney Justin C. Frankel. “ME/CFS continues to be an area of active scientific study, and objective testing can play a significant role in the evaluation process.”Evolving Developments in Disability and ME/CFS ResearchThe reversal comes at a time of increased national attention on disability benefits and emerging research related to ME/CFS:• Several states have recently updated disability insurance and paid medical leave programs for 2026.• New peer reviewed studies have examined TRPM3 ion channel function as a potential biological marker associated with ME/CFS.• The International ME/CFS Conference scheduled for May 2026 in Berlin is expected to highlight ongoing research and clinical developments.“These broader developments underscore the continued evolution of both disability policy and ME/CFS research,” Frankel added.About the Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C.The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C., based in Carle Place, New York, represents claimants in long term disability, ERISA , and private disability insurance matters nationwide.Media ContactLaw Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C.One Old Country Road – Suite 420Carle Place, NY 11514Phone: (516) 222 1600Email: info@jfrankellaw.comWebsite: www.jfrankellaw.com

