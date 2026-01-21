Bill Introduced to Enhance Support for Crime Victims and their Loved Ones

Today, Senator Carolyn Bosn introduced LB1181 on behalf of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to enhance and clarify the rights of victims across the state.

The bill expands a number of victims’ rights, including the definition of a homicide victim to include extended family members and others who suffer severe emotional harm because of the victim’s death.

Additionally, victims would have the right to read their written impact statements in court at the sentencing hearing and thus have their voices heard. Currently, it is the Court’s discretion as to whether victims were able to read their written impact statement aloud.

“First and foremost, we want victims to be heard. We're always trying to get better about ways that we can improve the process for victims. Victims have not consistently been able to read written impact statements in court on their terms. This bill emerged organically as we looked for ways to support victims throughout the prosecutorial process," stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

“As a former prosecutor, this bill is a simple but meaningful step to ensure every victim is recognized and able to share their perspective,” stated Senator Carolyn Bosn.

In addition to allowing victims to read written impact statements in court, victims will now be notified of a perpetrator’s request for a bond modification in domestic violence cases.

These changes to our Victim Rights statutes help ensure victims have a voice in the legal process.