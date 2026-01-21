Celebrating One Year of Trump: DHS Now Offering $2,600 Stipend Via the CBP Home App for Illegal Aliens to Leave Now

Following the success of the Home for the Holidays campaign, DHS will be increasing its generous offer to illegal aliens to leave the right way

WASHINGTON – As President Trump begins his second year of making America safe again and continuing mass deportations, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is offering an even greater incentive for eligible illegal aliens to leave now—starting today, illegal aliens who sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app will receive a $2,600 stipend in addition to a free flight home. More than 2 million illegal aliens have made the decision to self-deport.

“Since January 2025, 2.2 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. To celebrate one year of this administration, the U.S. taxpayer is generously increasing the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally – offering a $2,600 exit bonus,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”

This offer follows the Department’s Home for the Holidays campaign and may not last long. Using the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country.

The current cost of a single enforced deportation is $18,245. With the new offer of a $2,600 stipend, the cost of a single self-deportation via the CBP Home App will be just $5,100 – saving the American taxpayer over $13,000 per illegal alien. There have already been nearly 100,000 users of the CBP Home app.

Self-deportation through the CBP Home app is the best New Year’s resolution that an illegal alien can accomplish. It’s a fast, free, and easy process: Just download the app, fill out your information, and DHS will take care of the rest – including arranging and paying for your travel back home.

With over 675,000 deportations during President Trump’s first year in office, those still in this country illegally should realize that it is only a matter of time before they are found, arrested, and removed.

Those illegal aliens who don’t take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: They will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States. The smart and simple thing to do is to start planning your trip home through CBP Home today.

# # #