Liana Zavo Participates as Media Partner, Highlights Standout Nonprofit Leadership at the 10th Annual IAC Summit

REGO PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liana Zavo , Founder & CEO of ZavoMedia PR Group and ZavoVentures, participated as an official media partner at the 10th Annual Israeli-American Council (IAC) National Summit, held January 15–17, 2026, at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.Recognized as the largest pro-Israel gathering in the United States, the milestone Summit convened approximately 4,000 Jewish leaders, public officials, entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare professionals, students, and community members from across the country. Attendees united around shared themes of leadership, resilience, and the future of Israel–U.S. relations during a pivotal moment in Jewish history.A Summit Focused on Unity, Resilience, and the FutureThe 2026 Summit addressed Jewish unity and resilience, with particular focus on strengthening Israel–U.S. relations in the aftermath of the events of October 7, 2023. The three-day gathering addressed urgent questions: How do we lead in times of crisis? How do we transform collective loss into lasting legacy? How do we elevate voices driving meaningful impact across communities?Programming emphasized actionable leadership frameworks, strategic advocacy, grassroots organizing, and the critical role of media, education, and civic engagement in shaping public discourse around Israel and Jewish identity in America.Distinguished Speakers and ProgrammingThe Summit featured influential speakers and thought leaders, including:Pam Bondi, U.S. Attorney General, on federal efforts to combat antisemitism and reinforce U.S.–Israel strategic tiesDebbie Wasserman Schultz, U.S. Representative, discussing bipartisan support for Israel and strategies for bridging political dividesCaitlyn Jenner, sharing reflections from her visit to October 7 memorial sites in IsraelRachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, parents of October 7 victim Hersh Goldberg-Polin, delivering a powerful message of courage, faith, and hopeIn addition to plenary sessions, the Summit offered more than 100 breakout workshops, including medical professional tracks, dedicated educator sessions, teen and student leadership programs, and specialized programming honoring fallen IDF soldiers and October 7 victims while creating pathways for community healing and action.Media Partnership & Exclusive Nonprofit SpotlightAs official media partner, Liana Zavo conducted on-site interviews throughout the summit, focusing on nonprofit organizations making exceptional impact in support of Israel and Jewish communities.Among organizations represented, Operation Israel, founded by Israeli entrepreneur Dr. Adi Vaxman , emerged as a standout example of purpose-driven, women-led leadership. Operation Israel provides tactical gear, protective equipment, and critical supplies to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. The organization has delivered thousands of units of life-saving equipment—including helmets, tactical vests, medical kits, and communication devices—directly to soldiers on the front lines.Adi Waxman's mission resonated deeply with summit attendees and was widely recognized for its clarity, urgency, and measurable impact. Her leadership exemplifies the vital role that women-led nonprofits play in advancing humanitarian and defense-focused initiatives during critical times."What stood out most was the clarity of mission and the courage behind it," said Liana Zavo. "Leaders like Adi Vaxman remind us that impact is built through action, service, and unwavering responsibility to community. In a time when so many are asking what they can do, Adi created a direct pathway from intention to impact."The interview with Adi Vaxman will be featured in upcoming ZavoMedia content, highlighting best practices for nonprofit founders, fundraising strategies during crisis periods, and the intersection of entrepreneurship and social impact.Philanthropic Leadership & Community RecognitionIn addition to her media role, Liana Zavo is the founder of the Top Jewish People Foundation , which bridges the gap between accomplished mentors and emerging mentees across business, leadership, and community sectors. The foundation recognizes accomplished Jewish leaders making significant contributions and creating structured mentorship pathways for the next generation.In recognition of her outstanding leadership and commitment to the safety of Israeli soldiers and communities, Liana Zavo has formally nominated Adi Vaxman as a "Top Jewish Person," honoring her as a source of inspiration and role model for Jewish communities in Israel and the United States."Recognizing leaders like Adi is about more than acknowledgment—it's about setting an example for the next generation of Jewish leadership rooted in courage, service, and vision," Zavo added. "These are the stories we need to tell, the leaders we need to elevate, and the pathways we need to create for young people asking how to lead and make a difference."Celebrating a Decade of ImpactThe 2026 Summit coincided with the IAC's 10th Anniversary, celebrating the organization's evolution from a local Los Angeles initiative into a national movement shaping Jewish identity, leadership, and advocacy across the United States.For Summit highlights, session archives, and future programming, visit the official IAC website.About the Israeli-American Council (IAC)The Israeli-American Council (IAC) is the largest Israeli-American organization in the United States, dedicated to building an engaged and united Israeli-American community that strengthens the State of Israel, the American Jewish community, and the bond between the United States and Israel. Since its founding, the IAC has grown from a grassroots initiative in Los Angeles into a national movement with active regional councils, chapters, and programs serving Israeli-Americans and friends of Israel across the country. Through initiatives including Eitanim (teen leadership), Mishelanu (young professionals), and national conferences, the organization engages tens of thousands of participants annually. The IAC National Summit serves as the premier annual gathering for the Israeli-American community and allies. For more information, visit www.israeliamerican.org About ZavoMedia PR GroupZavoMedia PR Group is a global public relations firm specializing in thought leadership and media strategy for tech startups and mission-driven organizations. ZavoMedia offers fractional PR services that embed senior communications expertise within early-stage companies. For more information, visit www.zavomediapr.com

