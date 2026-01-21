United Planet Partners with Total Impact Capital for Corporate Group Quest in Costa Rica

United Planet partnered with Total Impact Capital on a Corporate Group Quest in Costa Rica, combining conservation work, cultural immersion, and team building.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet recently partnered with Total Impact Capital to host a five day Corporate Group Quest in Costa Rica, bringing together members of the Total Impact team for meaningful volunteer service, cultural immersion, and team reflection in Monteverde, one of Costa Rica’s most ecologically significant regions.Total Impact Capital, a global impact investment firm headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, works with investors, nonprofit organizations, and governments to advance solutions that generate measurable social benefit. The firm focuses on healthcare, education, clean water, sustainable agriculture, and financial inclusion, helping scale proven approaches worldwide.United Planet’s Corporate Group Quests are designed as immersive retreats that strengthen team cohesion while contributing to community driven initiatives. Participants step outside their day to day roles to collaborate on impactful volunteer projects, engage with local leaders, and reflect on shared values and organizational purpose.During the Quest, the Total Impact team partnered with conservation experts at the Santa Elena Cloud Forest Reserve, a community managed reserve known for its leadership in environmental protection and sustainable ecotourism. Activities included wildlife monitoring, trail maintenance, and support for environmental education programs. These efforts directly contribute to the long term preservation of the cloud forest ecosystem.The experience also incorporated structured team building and reflection sessions, using meeting spaces at the reserve to blend retreat activities with hands-on service. This allowed participants to deepen internal connections while exploring themes of leadership, impact, and global responsibility.In addition to their conservation work, the group participated in cultural immersion activities in San José, including a guided city tour and visit to the Central Market. Traveling through the Central Highlands to Monteverde further enriched the organization’s understanding of Costa Rica’s environmental and social landscape.“The trip was exactly what we were looking for—an opportunity to see an incredible part of the world, meet interesting people, and also spend time thinking about the future of our business,” said John Simon, Founder and Managing Partner of Total Impact Capital and Board Member of United Planet.By combining meaningful volunteer service with cultural engagement and intentional reflection, the United Planet Corporate Group Quest supported local conservation efforts while fostering personal and professional growth within the Total Impact Capital team.“United Planet Corporate Group Quests offer teams a powerful way to step outside their daily routines and work together on meaningful, community driven projects,” said Jill Tracy, CEO of United Planet. “Our partnership with Total Impact Capital shows how immersive service, reflection, and cross cultural engagement can strengthen teams while contributing to lasting local impact.”United Planet continues to collaborate with organizations like Total Impact Capital to design customized Corporate Group Quests that align corporate goals with community driven impact, strengthening cross cultural understanding and long term global engagement.ABOUT UNITED PLANETUnited Planet is a nonprofit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Founded in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive service learning, international experiential learning, and internship programs in more than 40 countries. Volunteers and interns address critical global issues—including education, health, and environmental sustainability—while developing leadership skills and building meaningful cross cultural connections.

